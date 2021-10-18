 Skip to content

Puzzle Forge Dungeon update for 18 October 2021

New update!

Last edited by Wendy

FEATURES/IMPROVEMENTS

New service: Alchemy Cauldron, change unused inventory items into new ones.

New items: Whetstones, Armor Repair, Tabaskull.

Blessing feedbacks improvements.

Various graphic improvements.

Inventory management improved.

BALANCING

Enemy tuning: some enemies can have higher levels in boardhell

Felin capacity TARGET changed to BOOSTATTACK

Felin POWER limited to 10 random objects gathered on the board

Upgraded molds perks are no longer stackable due to a display issue in inventory

Item drop chance and perk prices changes

BUG FIX

Various bug fixes

Various text improvements and constancy fix

Various gameplay fix (perks)

Soft lock if game over occurs during the first explo and not being able to heal is fixed

KNOWN ISSUES

Untargetable Shadowed Enemies is still unsolved (fixed at game reload)

