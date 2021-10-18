New update!

FEATURES/IMPROVEMENTS
New service: Alchemy Cauldron, change unused inventory items into new ones.
New items: Whetstones, Armor Repair, Tabaskull.
Blessing feedbacks improvements.
Various graphic improvements.
Inventory management improved.
BALANCING
Enemy tuning: some enemies can have higher levels in boardhell
Felin capacity TARGET changed to BOOSTATTACK
Felin POWER limited to 10 random objects gathered on the board
Upgraded molds perks are no longer stackable due to a display issue in inventory
Item drop chance and perk prices changes
BUG FIX
Various bug fixes
Various text improvements and constancy fix
Various gameplay fix (perks)
Soft lock if game over occurs during the first explo and not being able to heal is fixed
KNOWN ISSUES
Untargetable Shadowed Enemies is still unsolved (fixed at game reload)
Changed files in this update