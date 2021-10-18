🏰 Castle Flipper Major Update v1.1 "Royal Tenants" LIVE NOW!

Castle Flippers! Fellow Craftsmen and Craftswomen!

It’s time to start dusting off your tools and get ready, because the long awaited Castle Flipper Major Update v1.1 is going LIVE!

Just as you’re reading this, along with the patch, we’re starting a stream, where our team members will show you all the goods we have prepared for you in this update.

For the reference, if you want to know more about all the upcoming content, take a look at our previous devlog:

https://steamcommunity.com/games/944250/announcements/detail/2867093861425410431

It’s been a while, but we hope all the additional content will make the wait worth it.

Join us during a stream and make sure to update your game!

We'd also like to give you a friendly reminder that another game of ours premieres today at 7:00 PM CEST. If you enjoy relaxing farming games, do check out Farming Life as well!

Happy flipping!

Castle Flipper Team