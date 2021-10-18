[18-10-2021] PC Patch Notes for patch Shadow of the Tomb Raider, build 449.0

We have just released the a PC patch for Shadow of the Tomb Raider, build 449.0. This patch focuses on fixing a number of compatibility issues with specific hardware setups.

This patch will be applied by Steam automatically when you next start the game. If your game does not update, please restart the Steam client.

Fixes included in this patch

Upgraded NVIDIA DLSS to the latest version.

New improved shadow denoiser for use with ray traced shadows.

Updates to multiplayer infrastructure to use Epic Online Services.

Fixed specific compatibility issues with Intel GPU hardware.

We will keep monitoring for feedback and will release further patches as it seems required. We always welcome your feedback!