1st Anniversary & MacOS

This week marks the first anniversary of Chicken Police - Paint it RED! and with it, we're happy to say that the game now supports MacOS.

What a year it has been. We've been overwhelmed with positive feedback from all over the globe since we released Chicken Police last year. It's truly the best feeling when a project that so many people have put so much time and effort in finds a community of people who love it as much as we do. So more than anything: Thank you from The Wild Gentlemen and HandyGames!

Over the last year, the talented Wild Gentlemen from Hungary have worked tirelessly to fix bugs and update the game further and further. We believe that with the latest patches and the Director's Cluck Edition, Chicken Police has reached it's full potential and is the best version it can be.

Thanks to the great success of the game, we've been able to finalize the MacOS version, which means that if you've already bought Chicken Police and want to play it on a Mac, you can do so right now. And everyone who waited for a great game to play on their Mac. Now is your chance.

Thanks for playing and have a fantastic day!