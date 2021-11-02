A raven from King's Landing

Greetings people of Westeros!

Ravens carrying good news are now spreading the patch note all over the Seven Kingdoms!

PATCH NOTE

* Fix for most of the Desynch

Fix to Simultaneous Supply And Reconcile to make sure selection counters are always synchronized.

Fix for desynch after placing order event.

Fix for desynch when a player is choosing to Support.

Fix for softlock when drawing.

Fix for counters issue.

Fix for a softlock during planning phase.

Fix specifically to the Famine ability's use of Supply and Reconcile.

Challenge: Stark house not supporting its own troops when the Support order is available is now fixed.

User softlocks when entering a PVE match, is now fixed.

If you attack one empty area and one area occupied by the same faction and win, one unit from you and one unit from your opponent can be placed at the same location at the end of the turn if the beaten enemy retreats to the previous empty point. This is now fixed.

