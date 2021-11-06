We Are Live Out Now!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Everyone!

Thank you for checking out my game, and I'm excited to announce that the game is out in Steam Early Access right now!!

It's been a long road for me, and I'm excited to take the next step in the development journey by letting others experience the game! And with your help, it will become even better!

A couple of notes about what is to come for We Are Live:

I plan on pushing up sizeable content updates about once a month for the next couple of months. The first one should arrive sometime in December which will add controller support and maybe more...

Other updates in the future will also contain new artifacts, areas, and more enemies! More details on this later...

Expect some small updates frequently after release, as I learn more about balance, bugs I didn't find during testing, and QOL changes. I realized that if I don't release it and try to fix all the flaws it may never be released, which is why it's out now!

Ventus Games is a really small team, and this is our first of hopefully many projects, so there may be some bugs. Keep that in mind as you play!

The official soundtrack will be out soon, please give that a chance when it does come out! and follow RICHI on Twitter!

If you have any questions please reach out to me on Twitter (@GamesVentus) or on Discord! I'm happy to hear anything!

Fan art!

Every time I make one of these posts I'd like to feature fan art here. This one was made by my friend Liam, Check out his Twitter here!



Thank you for joining me on this journey, I hope you will enjoy We Are Live as much as I do!

Ryan | Ventus Games