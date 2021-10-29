Spooky news incoming -- Happy Halloween!

Hello there!

The spookiest time of the year has come, and this is, without a doubt, the best moment to relaunch Omen Exitio: Plague. From today on, Chinese players will be able to experience true dread in the Lovecraftian adventures of Jake Huntington, a military doctor who has to stop a mortal disease that threatens to exterminate mankind in a race against time. But doctor Huntington soon realizes that the plague is more than it seems, and it will take more than science to put an end to it...

Inspired by the 80s and 90s choose-your-own-adventure gamebooks, in Omen Exitio. Plague there are no wrong or right answers, just several paths to follow -- but some consequences might be worse than death, so choose carefully. Your sanity and life are at stake here -- as well as the destiny of the whole Humankind.

To celebrate the occasion, Omen Exitio: Plague is joining the Halloween Sale with a 80% off discount for a very limited time -- so make sure to grab your copy before the sale ends. The whole line-up of 2P Games is on sale these days; you can check other great indie games from their line-up here [link to publisher Steam page].

Let us know your thoughts after playing Omen Exitio: Plague on Discord or the Steam forums!

Have fun and stay safe. Happy Halloween!

Omen Exitio team