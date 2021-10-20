Three to beam up!

New crew have just beamed aboard... and not a moment too soon! Get ready to turn the tide of battle as three versatile new specialists join the fight...

D I P L O M A C Y

Maybe those pesky space aliens are just getting their Darmok and Jalad at Tanagra confused with Shaka when the walls fell? Or maybe they need another dose of hot laser justice? Either way, the Diplomat can help you out! With her Command prowess, and ability to override Alerts whenever she heckin' well pleases, she's always ready to unleash Uzano's army... with fists open!

T E L E P A T H Y

Cloaking devices and tentaclular probes are no match for the power of the mind! The Telepath can wield the combined prowess of nearby team-mates, making him extremely powerful when deployed as part of a well balanced crew. Mind-meld clever crew combos to turn him into an unstoppable, psychic one-man-army!

S C I E N C E Y

If in doubt... science it up! When she's not busy researching spores, molds and fungus, the Science Officer can unleash her superior intellect to to upgrade the ship, or unravel the darkest mysteries of the cosmos. And she'll get bonus Skills for researching Anomalies too!

With these three seasoned officers added to your roster, you now have even more ways to die horribly in the icy darkness of deep, deep space!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1126580/The_Captain_is_Dead/