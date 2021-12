Share · View all patches · Build 7509939 · Last edited 17 December 2021 – 07:09:13 UTC by Wendy

small patch really, some bugfixes, collisions and stuff

and, not much.... I guess...

I have a comic guys, you should read it, sometime

https://dieclick.github.io

just click destinata green and it should appear

I hav like 40 pages or something

yea.....

this aint much, but, anyone reads me even?