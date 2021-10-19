SIM UPDATE VI is now available!

RELEASE NOTES 1.20.6.0
To celebrate the launch of Windows 11, Microsoft Flight Simulator is lighting up some of the world’s most famous points of interest in Windows 11 colors! There is also a free livery for the EXTRA 330LT.
Stability
Several crashes have been fixed across the title
More optimization work has been performed including performance issue with Real-time AirTraffic after a long period of time
Improvements of the installation logic for outdated / missing packages
Navigation
- New AIRAC cycle 2110 is now available
- Improvements on offset localizer/LDA approaches for the Navdata
- Updated the in-sim Magnetic Variation model
- Fixed ATC announcing a DME Arc approach with 10 times the radius
- Separated different airways with the same name in the Navdata
- Fixed cases of corruption in Title and Descr fields in flight plans
- Weather
- Activated gust tweaking in custom weather settings
- Ambient pressure is now smoothly calculated across the entire air column
- Improved ATIS Cloud layer reporting
VR
- Fixed aliased menus and ingame panels
- Fixed some lighting issues in VR
- Fixed wrong camera initial rotation in some cockpit
- Fixed “dot” cursor when using the mouse
- Fixed mouse cursor depth when hovering the toolbar
- Improved general stability in VR mode
Activity
- Fixed Friends status as offline friends were still marked as online
- Better handling of edge cases when loading save files
- Fixed Balkan bushtrip which could not be completed due to missing airport
- Fixed conversion error in POH takeoff speeds in the Flight assistant panel
- Fixed issue where the altitude displayed on the nameplates was incorrect
- Fixed VFRMap icons disappearing during bushtrips
- Fixed bug causing the female voice to be heared instead of MALE voice in the Deadstick Landing tutorial
- Fixed ICAOs on main path disappearing from the VFR map after resizing it
Planes
General:
- Fixed a bug that prevented Live/AI aircrafts lights from showing
- Reduced the effect of clouds water density on air density (source of drag when flying through clouds) by a factor of 10x
- Altimeter reading should now properly coincide mathematically with atmosphere ambient pressure
- Fixed physical altimeters so they can now display different values
- Fixed UseTemplateValue put inside an Action for custom checklists
- Corrected issue that would cause trim keys to start repeating instantly when held down
- Fixed shared large cameras for hangar sequences so they no longer display the ground only
- Analogic external HUD now supports negative altitude values as the interior instruments
- Reworked gear advisory audio warning system for floating planes
- Improved water rudder and water handling at low speeds. Plane now turns into the wind
- Increased aerobatic max rotation speed and acceleration which improves aerobatic handling
- Improved auto rudder assistance crosswind cancellation to make it smooth over 0 to 500ft, instead of brutal on/off on takeoff
- Improved pfactor for tail dragger airplanes
- Improved free full castering for tail dragger airplanes
- Removed backward limitation for flap lift centre displacement. (Effect on lift centre and Cm)
- Added system to precisely define lift centre motion across ranges of AOA
- Fixed a bug with the spoiler/speedbrake lever animation not being in the correct position when using an external device to control it
- Fixed a bug with external devices AP keys not doing exactly what they should on some aircraft
- Fixed some camera issues with aerobatics: Inverted flight camera transition between normal & inverted flight and fast rolls behavior in 3rd person view
- Fixed issue where Waypoint generated on WorldMap were not flown along by the Autopilot
- Fixed existing flyback issue on KLCT KBVT flight
- Reference QNH can now be changed during flight
- Autopilot will no longer automatically transition to altitude capture when in avionics managed mode
- Fixed corrupted VFR & PFD 2D Terrain in some cases
- Corrected an issue that would cause the trim keys to behave incorrectly when used on a plane which has a trim switch but no trim wheel
- Fixed the altimeter not displaying the correct altitude at the start of a flight (especially in some missions)
- Made reverse flight transition smoother so that one can take 90° turns or a bit more than 90° without weird roll transitions
- Connected all the transponders from the base sim to the new transponder IDENT simvar
- Added a link an Ident and a type to the radio frequency. Ident is ICAO code. Type is one of the following: ATIS,UNI, CTAF, GND, TWR, CLR, APPR, DEP, FSS, AWS, Blank
- Fixed custom airports are displayed twice on navigation instruments
Boeing 747-8 Intercontinental / Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner
- Minor fix in the way ILS frequency are displayed in Boeing FMC
- Minor fix in the way Flaps are displayed in Boeing FMC
- Fix Boeing Flaps behaviour at handle 9
- Fixed a bug with the Boeing yoke by Thrustmaster failing to toggle “hold” AP modes
- Fixed icing art issue
- Fixed rain on both interior and exterior
- Added geometry when reverse thrust is on
- Fixed cockpit camera collision
Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner
- Limited max steering angle to 70 degrees as per POH to make ground taxiing easier and more realistic
- Fixed issue that could introduce an inverted elevator control causing the A320 and 787 to crash into the ground
- Altitude reference on HUD is now synced with other instruments
- Partial improvement of FBW (does not use trim anymore)
- Minor display fix on FMC Approach page
- Fixed Incorrect flaps positions
- Fixed missing reg number under wing
Boeing 747-8 Intercontinental
- Fixed occurrence of autopilot failing to capture GS
- Fixed external HUD Airpseed with cockpit Airspeed
- External HUD Airspeed tapes now has speed ranges similar to cockpit tapes
- Fixed minor display issue on FMC Legs page
- PFD airspeed now displays speed for current and next flap setting in approach
Airbus A320neo
- Fixed issue that could introduce an inverted elevator control causing the plane to crash into the ground
- ND altitude restrictions are now more accurate
Diamond DA40NG / Diamond DA40 TDI
- Corrected an issue which prevented the fuel transfert pump from working
- Fixed “LOW FUEL” warning not showing for the correct amount of fuel remaining
- Fixed master knobs not reflecting actual simulated state in some cases
Cessna 152 / Cessna 152 Aerobat
- Fixed the invertion with flaps interaction using a gamepad
- Fixed left strobe light not turning on
- Fixed checklist autocompletion failing to start engine
- Fixed missing reg number on the Aerobat base version
- Cessna Citation Longitude
- Removed some outdated glass cockpit alerts
- Added missing tooltips for speed mode and speed units knobs
- Corrected an issue that would cause the aircraft to incorrectly indicate the Yaw Damper is active
- Fixed display Messages when Reverse Thrust is engaged on Cessna Longitude EICAS instead of COM/NAV frequencies
- Glideslope improvement
- Corrected an issue which would prevent light controling push buttons from properly updating when toggling all lights
- Fixed the Up and Down button that were no longer working on Flight Plan page on TSC
- Updated cabin pressure warnings and aircraft configuration with real values
- Adjusted H nav PID to reduce nav horizontal oscillation
- MAIN GEN warning now checks the simvar GENERAL ENG GENERATOR ACTIVE
Zlin Savage Cub
- Fixed master knobs not reflecting actual simulated state in some cases
- Disabled some unused electrical circuits improving overall battery lifetime when idle
- FlightPlan no longer missing from VFRMap
- Fixed VFR Transponder key
Cub Crafter X Cub
- Minor improvements for the checklist
- Fixed tail wheel steering
ICON A5
- Icon A5 have now access to the new Aera interface
- Fixed steering animation issue
Flight Design CTLS
- Added access to the new Aera interface
- Fixed sync external HUD Tachometer with cockpit Tachometer
- Fixed VFR Transponder key
- Fixed steering animation issue
JMB VL-3
- Fixed steering animation issue
Cessna 208 B Grand Caravan EX
- Lowered the minimum N1
- Added dynamic Red Line Torque Engine gauge
- Add blue Torque Engine gauge to indicate the Maximum cruise torque
- Added turboprop condition lever implementation
- Reduced rudder stability for more realistic yaw simulation
- Checklist was modified to work with the new condition levers
Beechcraft King Air 350i
- Added turboprop condition lever implementation
- Reduced rudder stability for more realistic yaw simulation
- Significant reduction of flap & gear drag to increase ROC at LDG. now closer to 2000fpm (used to struggle to maintain 700fpm)
- Fixed prop drag idling and adjusted flap drag
- Checklist was modified to work with the new condition levers
Zlin Shock Ultra
- Engine temperatures and pressures were adjusted to have a better behaviour
- Adjusted gear advisory alarm trigger speed to better match the different float planes
Beechcraft Baron G58
- Fixed cockpit camera for hangar sequence
Diamond DA62
- Updated animation issue in the cockpit
- Update all airframes animations
- Fixed rain issue in the cockpit
- Reduced the light popping effect in the cockpit
Cirrus SR22
- Fixed airframe for the nosewheel
Pipistrel Virus SW121
- Fixed QNH setting bug
Cessna 172 Skyhawk
- Fixed animations issue for skis
- Glass cockpit: Arm standby battery in custom departure
- Reduced rudder lift coefficient from 2.0 to 1.5. Will reduce rudder twitchyness and increase adverse yaw
- Adjusted elevator twitchyness & authority
Daher TBM 930
- Specific FX files moved to SimObject folder
- Fixed the autostart/autostop procedure
- Reduced rudder stability for more realistic yaw simulation
- Reduced excessive flap drag
- Tuned Flight IDLE state Torque, RPM and ITT
- Fixed overspeed (barber pole) strip incorrect on Standby Airspeed Indicator
EXTRA 330LT
- Improved aerobatics behavior
- Fixed idle RPM causing an engine stall at some altitudes / temperatures
Avionics
- Fixed Wind vector not accountic for MagVar on Garmin screens
- Fixed issue where FLC behavior using the NOSE UP/DN buttons was reversed on the G1000
- AS3X, GNS430 & GNS530 now have automatic backlighting depending on the hour of the day
- Runway icon rotates depending on the orientation of the map
- Fixed duplicate waypoints with the same distance & bearing
- Aera Flight Plan has been completely remodeled to better match the real Aera
- The external view of the Aera in portrait mode is now in the right orientation
- Corrected an issue that could cause the avionics switch simvar not to match the physical switch state
- Engine monitor instrument with small form factor updated on Vigilus
- Vigilus now can display turbine engine data and units set are saved between flights
- New Fuel Flow monitor instrument templateadded for the Miniflo/digiflo
- Automatic backlight depending on time of day on the Vigilus
- Adjusted engine monitor color ranges for equipped planes on the Vigilus
- ISA temperature reading is now more reallistic on the G3000
- Minor frequency color fix on the G1000
- G3X no longer show NaN bearing when flying a DirectTo toward an airport
- Fixed occurrence of Garmin-featured plane not catching LOC/ILS
- Fixed G3000 scrollbar stuck at bottom after selecting a Direct To
- Nearest Waypoint/NDB/VOR does not flicker on the GNS530
- Fixed corrupted VFR & PFD 2D Terrain in some cases
- Fixed incorrect values for Bearing (BRG) and Distance (DIST) data fields on G3X
- Fixed issue where G1000 outer COM knob would only increment the frequency no matter the direction it was turned
VFR map
- Fixed corrupted VFR & PFD 2D Terrain in some cases
- VFRMap now capped at > 80° in latitude instead of 75°
- Fix rare occurrence of VFRMap flickering
- VFRMap no longer fails around Longitude 180°
- Minor enhancement of VFRMap FlightPlan display
- We now prevent some cases of VFRMap waypoint loading stalling
World
- Terrain level of detail can now be increased up to 400 (insteads of 200) in Graphics options on PC
- Fixed jetways not spawning in some cases
- Fixed bug during animation when the pilot call the jetway in an airport
- Fixed scenery not being reloaded when adding or removing a package from the Content Manager / Marketplace
- Fixed blurry lights on ultra-wide/4k resolutions
- Optimized photogrammetry erase function by adding a quadratic approximation of earth curvature
- Improved clipping issue with close trees close to poles by dynamically extending the LOD 14 draw distance
- Optimized conversions for world processing using quatratic lat long conversion approximations
- Fixed gaps between some ground surfaces
- Improved LOD display in game at LFPG
- Reflection cubemap resolution and reflected clouds details have been increased
- Fixed a bug provoking SSR to ghost when rotating camera
- Fixed autogen buildings that were sometimes absent or of low quality in the UK
- KPFN is now closed as real life
- Fixed missing light at KECP
- Fixed approach light too long at ENBR
- Fixed windsocks bad orientation on some bespoke airports
- Fixed control tower archetype to match with real life at EDFH
- EDDI & EDDT are now closed as real life
- Fixed floating night lights in some locations in England
- Fixed tower building near Stuttgart
- Fixed trees in front of the runway at EGGP & EGCC
- Fixed terraforming at EDRS
- Fixed jetways issue at RCYU
- Fixed Taxi Ribbon can go underground when taxiing to runway 35 at HUEN Entebbe Airport
- Fixed despawn of the World map when changing the rolling Cache amount
- Fixed wind turbine night light fade out when getting close
- Fixed camera pan in the Manual cache menu
UI
- Minor quality of life improvement on Marketplace
- Fixed ATC Options will be cleared when the User attempts to enter another in the Customization Menu
- Gust speed input slider uses a logarithmic range for better precision
- Fixed previously loaded airports aren’t displayed in the history of the airports list
- Fixed top menu ‘Arrow’ Graphic does not Fades During Flight
- Fixed Photogrammetry low resolution in manual cache
- Fixed missing Axis Y from the Select An Input list when mapping actions to the mouse or searching for an input
- Fixed cursor snap to top left corner whenever you change in cockpit camera with keyboard controls
- Fixed important changes to sliders on in-flight menu don’t appear to have any effect (now increments accordingly)
- User should no longer get stuck in the Freelook view and be unable to bring the cursor back up on Xbox
- Fixed endless result screen with no prompts to leave when user cancels touchdown and after completion of a landing challenge
- Fixed all profiles blanked when clearing a custom profile for the HOTAS One
- Fixed reset for the mouse sensitivity to default values on a custom profile
- Fixed unable to select the last ICAO searched in the search result
- Fixed disconnection pop up failing to appear when unplugging the ethernet cable before or after press any button screen
Peripherals
- Reduced the increments of the mouse wheel on the elevator trim
- Added Thrustmaster TCA Boeing support
- Added Turtle Beach VelocityOne Flight support
- Fixed a wrong freelook assignment on the Virtual Fly Yoko+
- Fixed mappings shown in Controls screen for T.Flight HOTAS One doesn’t align with the actual buttons / axes on Xbox
- Fixed Joystick events on Simconnect
- Fixed wrong biding on the Hotas One prior World update 6
- Fixed mapping of cockpit view Yaw Axis for CH Pro Throttle USB as the axis was reversed
- Fixed warning appears when user tries to map an axis to the Elevator Trim Axis (0 to 100%) command
- Fixed default mapping for Left / Right Brake axes on CH Pro Pedals
- Fixed default mapping for View Yaw, View Pitch, and Throttle axes on CH Pro Throttle doesn’t work
- Fixed default mapping for Ailerons axis on CH Fighterstick doesn’t work
- Fixed default mapping of Propeller and Throttle axes on CH Flight Sim Yoke are incorrect
- Fixed default mapping for Elevator, Ailerons, and Mixture axes on CH Flight Sim Yoke doesn’t work
- Fixed default mapping of axes on CH Throttle Quadrant are incorrect
- Fixed unresponsive Joystick L-Axis Y on CH Throttle Quadrant
- Fixed unable to exit Pause menu using Menu button on T.Flight HOTAS One
SDK
JS API
- RNAV approach type (LPV, LNAV/VNAV, LNAV) data now available from the JS airport facility approach information
- Added raw approach type, approach suffix, runway number, and runway designation to JS airport facility approach information
- Added “SEARCH_BY_IDENT” (ident, facilityType, maxFacilities) call to JS facility listener, which will search for facilities of the specified type that start with the provided partial ident string
- Added “GET_METAR_BY_IDENT” (ident) call to JS facility listener to get a METAR by airport ident
- Added “GET_METAR_BY_LATLON” (lat, lon) call to JS facility listener to get the closest METAR by latitude and longitude
- Circling approaches should no longer include incorrect runway 0 in the provided approach name
- Center runways should no longer be missing “C” designator in runway name
- Added threshold length and runway end elevation data to airport facility runway information
- Fixed bug where primaryILSFrequency and secondaryILSFrequency were almost always blank even when the runway had a valid ILS ICAO specified in the data
- ILS frequencies in JS airport facility API frequency list now include the station ICAO
Aircraft editor
- Added rotation acceleration to aircraft tracking debug screen
- Improved aircraft tracking and sim curves debug pages for more clarity on drag & lift calculations and values
- Allow negative wing camber values in the flight_model.cfg file
- Clarification of debug aircraft speed, legacy and simtuning pages
- New aircaft drag debug screen
- Added Cd breakdown per surface set to drag debug page
- Added ground effect debug page
- Added elevator_trim_up_limit et elevator_trim_down_limit optional variable to CFG
- Improved wheel debugging window: Added steering angle and mode information about friction
- Updated FLT loading for Engine parameters preventing accidental override of some parameters when loading a mission flt
- Fixed a bug with ADF frequency DEC keys that could cause the frequency to undeflow rendering the ADF system unusable
- Fixed a crash when saving an airplane with no pneumatic system
- Added an option in cfg files to exclude an aircraft from AI Traffic
- Fixed the “light types” dropdown list in the Lighting section of the Aircraft Editor
- Implemented a new version of a supercharger for piston engine with multi speed support and an affine boost curve
- Implemented a manifold pressure regulator for piston engines
- Electrical System - More realistic battery discharge for batteries with a different capacity but a similar voltage
- New primer electrical pushbutton template and covered magneto switch template
- Added new table for jet engines fuel flow vs altitude tuning
Devmode
- Fixed potential corruption in some CFG files when saving your project
- Fixed crashes caused by the Resync function in the Aircraft Editor -Added a close button to the “Debug position” window
- Added a new devmode option to switch between GDI and NanoVG at runtime for XML Gauges rendering. The option is found under ‘Options->Use NanoVG for XML Gauges’
- Added close button to SDK updates window
- Added collisions debug draw to devmode’s options
- Added dev mode communication prompt at launch
- Added dev mode communication prompt display in SDK updates window
- Fixed SDK versions buttons sublabel display
- Fixed the download button that was not starting any download
- Added devmode windows’ background behaviour setting, “opaque when docked” as default
- Along with the new Model LOD Limits feature, 4 new columns in the Statistics profiler allowing you to better understand which LODs should be better optimized
- Fixed an issue where encrypted packages could freeze the game
- Fixed some occurrences of textures not being found
- Fixed documents with some saved and some unsaved modifications no longer prevent closing an edition tool
- Renamed “Model behavior” to “Behavior”
- Behaviors window now allows you to modify L-Vars, I-Vars and O-Vars by clicking on them and inputing a new value
- Pressing Ctrl+G while hovering an interactible component as the Behaviors window is open will now set it to that component
- The Behaviors window now has an Error tab which lists the issues recorded while loading the current XML file (only if the behavior window was open during the loading)
- Restored the DevMode font that had disappeared from the latest version
- SDK release notes are now downloaded individually to reduce downloading times
- Windows are now opaque when docked to the game’s window and transparent when floating inside
- Added debug tools to identify memory-consuming LODs
- Added option to freeze LOD selection
- Fixed gamma correction issues with the NanoVG for XML gauges
Project editor
- Fixed Package Editor filter not checking all package groups
- Added “Save as” action, binded to Ctrl+Shift+S
- Improved project creation window: now requires projects parent folder and generates the new project folder, new project name field is correctly emptied after the window’s closure
- Recent projects which fail to load or have a non normalized path are now deleted on selection
- Made default creator name not mandatory when creating a project from the -menu
- Added auto save on project, package and asset group creation
- Added package thumbnail validation after build
- Fixed asset group asset and output directories modification: absolute paths were set
- Fixed crash when cleaning a package that has been already cleaned
- Fixed Ctrl+Y on asset group creation not setting back asset and output directories values
- Fixed custom asset group template instantiation path
- Fixed custom wizard generated asset groups paths: now correct for build
- Added a clean package operation when a package or an asset group is removed
- Fixed editor’s popups not showing when editor’s main window is hidden
- Post build and post export prompts are only displayed if user did not agree to them
- Fixed non-normalized path saved to recent projects list
- Fixed the removed package that were still appearing in export window package list
- Fixed asset group type combo list empty in wizards if the project editor window was never shown before
- Fixed package’s name and company name not updated in Inspector if it is not shown when selection changed
- Replaced automatic package name modification by an “Update package name” button
- Improved Inspector summary tab with titles and sections
- Fixed SimObject template
- Improved clean package: now checks for locked files before trying to delete them all
Scenery editor
- Fixed a crash when closing the scenery editor
- Gizmo window can’t be edited if no object is selected OR all selected objects are locked
- “Has 3D Mesh” checkbox in FUEL TaxiwayParking properties to allow removing the 3D object attached to it by default
- Added flipUV & offsetUV for aprons
- Added tiling, rotation, coloration, falloff and opacity for material applied to polygons
- Automatically reload biomes when mounting/building a package containing biome or species definitions
- Color Extractor window is no longer available as it was causing some crashes
- Fixed a crash in the Scenery Editor when deleting a package with pending modifications
- Fixed pink airport when moving far away
- Fixed rectangular apron rotation
- Fixed Scenery Editor soft lock when closing and trying to save
- Fixed sim object bounding boxes
- Fixed update object list after building a package with models
- Generate Taxiway Signs no longer crashes when the package is not built
- Hiding and Lock system rework. New icons to make buttons more intuitive to use. More info check the official documentation on the Scenery Editor
- Improved Text rendering on NanoVG, in particular streched text
- Moving a group that contains standalone towers no longer crashes the game
- Clicking the ““Create Hierarchy by Type”” button no longer crashes the game
- Optimized projected meshes
- Projected Meshes can now be selected by clicking on it in the viewport
- Projected Meshes no longer randomly disappear in Edition
- Removed all the sub-edition options (add/remove points, subdivide edge, etc) from the squared apron right-click menu
- Removed irrelevant options (tire mark, end cap, tire gum, etc) for material type of Taxiway Path
- Removed the ‘Scripts’ section of TaxiwayParking properties
- No longer see a ‘ghost’ of the object when unchecking ‘One-click placing’ checkbox
Sample
- Templates.xml: Fixed a bug that caused some interactions hints to show incorrect bindings
- Added missing content info thumbnail on simple aircraft sample
- Updated sample jetway model and animation
Material editor
- Fixed valid bitmap label displayed in red in Bitmap Manager. Fixed bitmap size fisplay in Inspector
- Improved material deletion warning prompt clarity
Simvars
- Added a new simvar: COM_RECEIVE_EX1 (with the target com receiver as index) returning the state of the com receiver without checking the transmitter state
- Added a new [settable] simvar: INTERACTIVE_POINT_GOAL (with the target interactive point as index) which let developpers set an in bewteen position to an interactive point instead of the default open/closed
- Fixed a bug with the COM_RECEIVER simvar initialisation which would badly initialize COM and NAV circuits switch state within the electrical system
- Added simvar RECIP ENG SUPERCHARGER ACTIVE GEAR
- Fixed several simvar Getter and Setter. Lots of Getter were false and referenced the same simvar. Lots of setter were missing. Now, every simvar about “BREAKER” should be gettable/settable
- Fixed FLAPS_HANDLE_INDEX simvar behavior on increment/decrement events
- Added simvar “GPS OVERRIDDEN”, which disables the sim GPS engine update and allows the user to write to the GPS simvars
- Made simvar “GPS DRIVES NAV1” writable
- AUTOPILOT NAV SELECTED can now be written to select a different nav radio index
- Added AUTOPILOT DEFAULT PITCH MODE and AUTOPILOT DEFAULT ROLL MODE read-only simvars
Console
- Several UX/UI improvements to the console: multiple messages selection, “Log to file” feature, more visibility to the Details section, new “Copy” button
Script editor
- Fixed editor not closing if a modification has not been saved before
WASM
- Removed some math optimizations in wasm which created inaccuracies
VFX editor
- Coordinate systems have been standardized for positions and velocities. They now use the same system, ECEF world or local, depending on a single parameter
- Position and rotation offsets are now always expressed in the space local to the attachment (node or contact point)
- Clamping of manual inputs in the node graph is now handled properly
- Added “Graph Parameters”, which allows to specify an RPN code in a model behaviour, to execute it in a VFX graph using the new “Graph Parameter” node
- Added an “EmitInLocalSpace” parameter on the Emitter block to control the spaces where your VFX lives
- Added a “LocalDirection” node to initialize position & velocities relative to your local space for effects that live in world space
- Added an “Age” attribute for the GetInstanceAttribute node
- Added a “Color” node with a color picker
- General stability improvements. Duplication, Deletion, Copy & Paste shortcuts now available in the node graph editor
- Copy and Paste are now supported across documents
- New Document, Undo and Redo shortcuts now work properly
- It is no longer possible to connect the output of a node to the input of an upstream node
- New Visual Effects now have a working material by default
- Fixed a crash when a multiplayer plane spawns an effect setup on a contact point
- Fixed occasional wrong triggering of water landing effect
- Fixed offset display in VisualEffects spawner tab, feet converted to meters
- Removed “visible” and “enabled” properties from node edition data
- Removed the confusing “Add…” drag and drop button to create new Object References in node graph inspector
- Removed the edition data tab in node graph inspector, it does not display any relevant information
- Removed the edition data related to deleted nodes
- Removed the redundant “Items Tree” window
- Removed unnecessary nodes from VFX template
- Removed “AttachToEmitterTranslation/Rotation” parameters in the Emitter block (replaced by EmitInLocalSpace)
