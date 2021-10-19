SIM UPDATE VI is now available!

RELEASE NOTES 1.20.6.0

Stability

Several crashes have been fixed across the title

More optimization work has been performed including performance issue with Real-time AirTraffic after a long period of time

Improvements of the installation logic for outdated / missing packages

Navigation

New AIRAC cycle 2110 is now available

Improvements on offset localizer/LDA approaches for the Navdata

Updated the in-sim Magnetic Variation model

Fixed ATC announcing a DME Arc approach with 10 times the radius

Separated different airways with the same name in the Navdata

Fixed cases of corruption in Title and Descr fields in flight plans

Weather

Activated gust tweaking in custom weather settings

Ambient pressure is now smoothly calculated across the entire air column

Improved ATIS Cloud layer reporting

VR

Fixed aliased menus and ingame panels

Fixed some lighting issues in VR

Fixed wrong camera initial rotation in some cockpit

Fixed “dot” cursor when using the mouse

Fixed mouse cursor depth when hovering the toolbar

Improved general stability in VR mode



Activity

Fixed Friends status as offline friends were still marked as online

Better handling of edge cases when loading save files

Fixed Balkan bushtrip which could not be completed due to missing airport

Fixed conversion error in POH takeoff speeds in the Flight assistant panel

Fixed issue where the altitude displayed on the nameplates was incorrect

Fixed VFRMap icons disappearing during bushtrips

Fixed bug causing the female voice to be heared instead of MALE voice in the Deadstick Landing tutorial

Fixed ICAOs on main path disappearing from the VFR map after resizing it

Planes

General:

Fixed a bug that prevented Live/AI aircrafts lights from showing

Reduced the effect of clouds water density on air density (source of drag when flying through clouds) by a factor of 10x

Altimeter reading should now properly coincide mathematically with atmosphere ambient pressure

Fixed physical altimeters so they can now display different values

Fixed UseTemplateValue put inside an Action for custom checklists

Corrected issue that would cause trim keys to start repeating instantly when held down

Fixed shared large cameras for hangar sequences so they no longer display the ground only

Analogic external HUD now supports negative altitude values as the interior instruments

Reworked gear advisory audio warning system for floating planes

Improved water rudder and water handling at low speeds. Plane now turns into the wind

Increased aerobatic max rotation speed and acceleration which improves aerobatic handling

Improved auto rudder assistance crosswind cancellation to make it smooth over 0 to 500ft, instead of brutal on/off on takeoff

Improved pfactor for tail dragger airplanes

Improved free full castering for tail dragger airplanes

Removed backward limitation for flap lift centre displacement. (Effect on lift centre and Cm)

Added system to precisely define lift centre motion across ranges of AOA

Fixed a bug with the spoiler/speedbrake lever animation not being in the correct position when using an external device to control it

Fixed a bug with external devices AP keys not doing exactly what they should on some aircraft

Fixed some camera issues with aerobatics: Inverted flight camera transition between normal & inverted flight and fast rolls behavior in 3rd person view

Fixed issue where Waypoint generated on WorldMap were not flown along by the Autopilot

Fixed existing flyback issue on KLCT KBVT flight

Reference QNH can now be changed during flight

Autopilot will no longer automatically transition to altitude capture when in avionics managed mode

Fixed corrupted VFR & PFD 2D Terrain in some cases

Corrected an issue that would cause the trim keys to behave incorrectly when used on a plane which has a trim switch but no trim wheel

Fixed the altimeter not displaying the correct altitude at the start of a flight (especially in some missions)

Made reverse flight transition smoother so that one can take 90° turns or a bit more than 90° without weird roll transitions

Connected all the transponders from the base sim to the new transponder IDENT simvar

Added a link an Ident and a type to the radio frequency. Ident is ICAO code. Type is one of the following: ATIS,UNI, CTAF, GND, TWR, CLR, APPR, DEP, FSS, AWS, Blank

Fixed custom airports are displayed twice on navigation instruments

Boeing 747-8 Intercontinental / Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner

Minor fix in the way ILS frequency are displayed in Boeing FMC

Minor fix in the way Flaps are displayed in Boeing FMC

Fix Boeing Flaps behaviour at handle 9

Fixed a bug with the Boeing yoke by Thrustmaster failing to toggle “hold” AP modes

Fixed icing art issue

Fixed rain on both interior and exterior

Added geometry when reverse thrust is on

Fixed cockpit camera collision

Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner

Limited max steering angle to 70 degrees as per POH to make ground taxiing easier and more realistic

Fixed issue that could introduce an inverted elevator control causing the A320 and 787 to crash into the ground

Altitude reference on HUD is now synced with other instruments

Partial improvement of FBW (does not use trim anymore)

Minor display fix on FMC Approach page

Fixed Incorrect flaps positions

Fixed missing reg number under wing

Boeing 747-8 Intercontinental

Fixed occurrence of autopilot failing to capture GS

Fixed external HUD Airpseed with cockpit Airspeed

External HUD Airspeed tapes now has speed ranges similar to cockpit tapes

Fixed minor display issue on FMC Legs page

PFD airspeed now displays speed for current and next flap setting in approach

Airbus A320neo

Fixed issue that could introduce an inverted elevator control causing the plane to crash into the ground

ND altitude restrictions are now more accurate

Diamond DA40NG / Diamond DA40 TDI

Corrected an issue which prevented the fuel transfert pump from working

Fixed “LOW FUEL” warning not showing for the correct amount of fuel remaining

Fixed master knobs not reflecting actual simulated state in some cases

Cessna 152 / Cessna 152 Aerobat

Fixed the invertion with flaps interaction using a gamepad

Fixed left strobe light not turning on

Fixed checklist autocompletion failing to start engine

Fixed missing reg number on the Aerobat base version

Cessna Citation Longitude

Removed some outdated glass cockpit alerts

Added missing tooltips for speed mode and speed units knobs

Corrected an issue that would cause the aircraft to incorrectly indicate the Yaw Damper is active

Fixed display Messages when Reverse Thrust is engaged on Cessna Longitude EICAS instead of COM/NAV frequencies

Glideslope improvement

Corrected an issue which would prevent light controling push buttons from properly updating when toggling all lights

Fixed the Up and Down button that were no longer working on Flight Plan page on TSC

Updated cabin pressure warnings and aircraft configuration with real values

Adjusted H nav PID to reduce nav horizontal oscillation

MAIN GEN warning now checks the simvar GENERAL ENG GENERATOR ACTIVE

Zlin Savage Cub

Fixed master knobs not reflecting actual simulated state in some cases

Disabled some unused electrical circuits improving overall battery lifetime when idle

FlightPlan no longer missing from VFRMap

Fixed VFR Transponder key

Cub Crafter X Cub

Minor improvements for the checklist

Fixed tail wheel steering

ICON A5

Icon A5 have now access to the new Aera interface

Fixed steering animation issue

Flight Design CTLS

Added access to the new Aera interface

Fixed sync external HUD Tachometer with cockpit Tachometer

Fixed VFR Transponder key

Fixed steering animation issue

JMB VL-3

Fixed steering animation issue

Cessna 208 B Grand Caravan EX

Lowered the minimum N1

Added dynamic Red Line Torque Engine gauge

Add blue Torque Engine gauge to indicate the Maximum cruise torque

Added turboprop condition lever implementation

Reduced rudder stability for more realistic yaw simulation

Checklist was modified to work with the new condition levers

Beechcraft King Air 350i

Added turboprop condition lever implementation

Reduced rudder stability for more realistic yaw simulation

Significant reduction of flap & gear drag to increase ROC at LDG. now closer to 2000fpm (used to struggle to maintain 700fpm)

Fixed prop drag idling and adjusted flap drag

Checklist was modified to work with the new condition levers

Zlin Shock Ultra

Engine temperatures and pressures were adjusted to have a better behaviour

Adjusted gear advisory alarm trigger speed to better match the different float planes

Beechcraft Baron G58

Fixed cockpit camera for hangar sequence

Diamond DA62

Updated animation issue in the cockpit

Update all airframes animations

Fixed rain issue in the cockpit

Reduced the light popping effect in the cockpit

Cirrus SR22

Fixed airframe for the nosewheel

Pipistrel Virus SW121

Fixed QNH setting bug

Cessna 172 Skyhawk

Fixed animations issue for skis

Glass cockpit: Arm standby battery in custom departure

Reduced rudder lift coefficient from 2.0 to 1.5. Will reduce rudder twitchyness and increase adverse yaw

Adjusted elevator twitchyness & authority

Daher TBM 930

Specific FX files moved to SimObject folder

Fixed the autostart/autostop procedure

Reduced rudder stability for more realistic yaw simulation

Reduced excessive flap drag

Tuned Flight IDLE state Torque, RPM and ITT

Fixed overspeed (barber pole) strip incorrect on Standby Airspeed Indicator

EXTRA 330LT

Improved aerobatics behavior

Fixed idle RPM causing an engine stall at some altitudes / temperatures

Avionics

Fixed Wind vector not accountic for MagVar on Garmin screens

Fixed issue where FLC behavior using the NOSE UP/DN buttons was reversed on the G1000

AS3X, GNS430 & GNS530 now have automatic backlighting depending on the hour of the day

Runway icon rotates depending on the orientation of the map

Fixed duplicate waypoints with the same distance & bearing

Aera Flight Plan has been completely remodeled to better match the real Aera

The external view of the Aera in portrait mode is now in the right orientation

Corrected an issue that could cause the avionics switch simvar not to match the physical switch state

Engine monitor instrument with small form factor updated on Vigilus

Vigilus now can display turbine engine data and units set are saved between flights

New Fuel Flow monitor instrument templateadded for the Miniflo/digiflo

Automatic backlight depending on time of day on the Vigilus

Adjusted engine monitor color ranges for equipped planes on the Vigilus

ISA temperature reading is now more reallistic on the G3000

Minor frequency color fix on the G1000

G3X no longer show NaN bearing when flying a DirectTo toward an airport

Fixed occurrence of Garmin-featured plane not catching LOC/ILS

Fixed G3000 scrollbar stuck at bottom after selecting a Direct To

Nearest Waypoint/NDB/VOR does not flicker on the GNS530

Fixed corrupted VFR & PFD 2D Terrain in some cases

Fixed incorrect values for Bearing (BRG) and Distance (DIST) data fields on G3X

Fixed issue where G1000 outer COM knob would only increment the frequency no matter the direction it was turned

VFR map

Fixed corrupted VFR & PFD 2D Terrain in some cases

VFRMap now capped at > 80° in latitude instead of 75°

Fix rare occurrence of VFRMap flickering

VFRMap no longer fails around Longitude 180°

Minor enhancement of VFRMap FlightPlan display

We now prevent some cases of VFRMap waypoint loading stalling

World

Terrain level of detail can now be increased up to 400 (insteads of 200) in Graphics options on PC

Fixed jetways not spawning in some cases

Fixed bug during animation when the pilot call the jetway in an airport

Fixed scenery not being reloaded when adding or removing a package from the Content Manager / Marketplace

Fixed blurry lights on ultra-wide/4k resolutions

Optimized photogrammetry erase function by adding a quadratic approximation of earth curvature

Improved clipping issue with close trees close to poles by dynamically extending the LOD 14 draw distance

Optimized conversions for world processing using quatratic lat long conversion approximations

Fixed gaps between some ground surfaces

Improved LOD display in game at LFPG

Reflection cubemap resolution and reflected clouds details have been increased

Fixed a bug provoking SSR to ghost when rotating camera

Fixed autogen buildings that were sometimes absent or of low quality in the UK

KPFN is now closed as real life

Fixed missing light at KECP

Fixed approach light too long at ENBR

Fixed windsocks bad orientation on some bespoke airports

Fixed control tower archetype to match with real life at EDFH

EDDI & EDDT are now closed as real life

Fixed floating night lights in some locations in England

Fixed tower building near Stuttgart

Fixed trees in front of the runway at EGGP & EGCC

Fixed terraforming at EDRS

Fixed jetways issue at RCYU

Fixed Taxi Ribbon can go underground when taxiing to runway 35 at HUEN Entebbe Airport

Fixed despawn of the World map when changing the rolling Cache amount

Fixed wind turbine night light fade out when getting close

Fixed camera pan in the Manual cache menu

UI

Minor quality of life improvement on Marketplace

Fixed ATC Options will be cleared when the User attempts to enter another in the Customization Menu

Gust speed input slider uses a logarithmic range for better precision

Fixed previously loaded airports aren’t displayed in the history of the airports list

Fixed top menu ‘Arrow’ Graphic does not Fades During Flight

Fixed Photogrammetry low resolution in manual cache

Fixed missing Axis Y from the Select An Input list when mapping actions to the mouse or searching for an input

Fixed cursor snap to top left corner whenever you change in cockpit camera with keyboard controls

Fixed important changes to sliders on in-flight menu don’t appear to have any effect (now increments accordingly)

User should no longer get stuck in the Freelook view and be unable to bring the cursor back up on Xbox

Fixed endless result screen with no prompts to leave when user cancels touchdown and after completion of a landing challenge

Fixed all profiles blanked when clearing a custom profile for the HOTAS One

Fixed reset for the mouse sensitivity to default values on a custom profile

Fixed unable to select the last ICAO searched in the search result

Fixed disconnection pop up failing to appear when unplugging the ethernet cable before or after press any button screen

Peripherals

Reduced the increments of the mouse wheel on the elevator trim

Added Thrustmaster TCA Boeing support

Added Turtle Beach VelocityOne Flight support

Fixed a wrong freelook assignment on the Virtual Fly Yoko+

Fixed mappings shown in Controls screen for T.Flight HOTAS One doesn’t align with the actual buttons / axes on Xbox

Fixed Joystick events on Simconnect

Fixed wrong biding on the Hotas One prior World update 6

Fixed mapping of cockpit view Yaw Axis for CH Pro Throttle USB as the axis was reversed

Fixed warning appears when user tries to map an axis to the Elevator Trim Axis (0 to 100%) command

Fixed default mapping for Left / Right Brake axes on CH Pro Pedals

Fixed default mapping for View Yaw, View Pitch, and Throttle axes on CH Pro Throttle doesn’t work

Fixed default mapping for Ailerons axis on CH Fighterstick doesn’t work

Fixed default mapping of Propeller and Throttle axes on CH Flight Sim Yoke are incorrect

Fixed default mapping for Elevator, Ailerons, and Mixture axes on CH Flight Sim Yoke doesn’t work

Fixed default mapping of axes on CH Throttle Quadrant are incorrect

Fixed unresponsive Joystick L-Axis Y on CH Throttle Quadrant

Fixed unable to exit Pause menu using Menu button on T.Flight HOTAS One

SDK

JS API

RNAV approach type (LPV, LNAV/VNAV, LNAV) data now available from the JS airport facility approach information

Added raw approach type, approach suffix, runway number, and runway designation to JS airport facility approach information

Added “SEARCH_BY_IDENT” (ident, facilityType, maxFacilities) call to JS facility listener, which will search for facilities of the specified type that start with the provided partial ident string

Added “GET_METAR_BY_IDENT” (ident) call to JS facility listener to get a METAR by airport ident

Added “GET_METAR_BY_LATLON” (lat, lon) call to JS facility listener to get the closest METAR by latitude and longitude

Circling approaches should no longer include incorrect runway 0 in the provided approach name

Center runways should no longer be missing “C” designator in runway name

Added threshold length and runway end elevation data to airport facility runway information

Fixed bug where primaryILSFrequency and secondaryILSFrequency were almost always blank even when the runway had a valid ILS ICAO specified in the data

ILS frequencies in JS airport facility API frequency list now include the station ICAO

Aircraft editor

Added rotation acceleration to aircraft tracking debug screen

Improved aircraft tracking and sim curves debug pages for more clarity on drag & lift calculations and values

Allow negative wing camber values in the flight_model.cfg file

Clarification of debug aircraft speed, legacy and simtuning pages

New aircaft drag debug screen

Added Cd breakdown per surface set to drag debug page

Added ground effect debug page

Added elevator_trim_up_limit et elevator_trim_down_limit optional variable to CFG

Improved wheel debugging window: Added steering angle and mode information about friction

Updated FLT loading for Engine parameters preventing accidental override of some parameters when loading a mission flt

Fixed a bug with ADF frequency DEC keys that could cause the frequency to undeflow rendering the ADF system unusable

Fixed a crash when saving an airplane with no pneumatic system

Added an option in cfg files to exclude an aircraft from AI Traffic

Fixed the “light types” dropdown list in the Lighting section of the Aircraft Editor

Implemented a new version of a supercharger for piston engine with multi speed support and an affine boost curve

Implemented a manifold pressure regulator for piston engines

Electrical System - More realistic battery discharge for batteries with a different capacity but a similar voltage

New primer electrical pushbutton template and covered magneto switch template

Added new table for jet engines fuel flow vs altitude tuning

Devmode

Fixed potential corruption in some CFG files when saving your project

Fixed crashes caused by the Resync function in the Aircraft Editor -Added a close button to the “Debug position” window

Added a new devmode option to switch between GDI and NanoVG at runtime for XML Gauges rendering. The option is found under ‘Options->Use NanoVG for XML Gauges’

Added close button to SDK updates window

Added collisions debug draw to devmode’s options

Added dev mode communication prompt at launch

Added dev mode communication prompt display in SDK updates window

Fixed SDK versions buttons sublabel display

Fixed the download button that was not starting any download

Added devmode windows’ background behaviour setting, “opaque when docked” as default

Along with the new Model LOD Limits feature, 4 new columns in the Statistics profiler allowing you to better understand which LODs should be better optimized

Fixed an issue where encrypted packages could freeze the game

Fixed some occurrences of textures not being found

Fixed documents with some saved and some unsaved modifications no longer prevent closing an edition tool

Renamed “Model behavior” to “Behavior”

Behaviors window now allows you to modify L-Vars, I-Vars and O-Vars by clicking on them and inputing a new value

Pressing Ctrl+G while hovering an interactible component as the Behaviors window is open will now set it to that component

The Behaviors window now has an Error tab which lists the issues recorded while loading the current XML file (only if the behavior window was open during the loading)

Restored the DevMode font that had disappeared from the latest version

SDK release notes are now downloaded individually to reduce downloading times

Windows are now opaque when docked to the game’s window and transparent when floating inside

Added debug tools to identify memory-consuming LODs

Added option to freeze LOD selection

Fixed gamma correction issues with the NanoVG for XML gauges

Project editor

Fixed Package Editor filter not checking all package groups

Added “Save as” action, binded to Ctrl+Shift+S

Improved project creation window: now requires projects parent folder and generates the new project folder, new project name field is correctly emptied after the window’s closure

Recent projects which fail to load or have a non normalized path are now deleted on selection

Made default creator name not mandatory when creating a project from the -menu

Added auto save on project, package and asset group creation

Added package thumbnail validation after build

Fixed asset group asset and output directories modification: absolute paths were set

Fixed crash when cleaning a package that has been already cleaned

Fixed Ctrl+Y on asset group creation not setting back asset and output directories values

Fixed custom asset group template instantiation path

Fixed custom wizard generated asset groups paths: now correct for build

Added a clean package operation when a package or an asset group is removed

Fixed editor’s popups not showing when editor’s main window is hidden

Post build and post export prompts are only displayed if user did not agree to them

Fixed non-normalized path saved to recent projects list

Fixed the removed package that were still appearing in export window package list

Fixed asset group type combo list empty in wizards if the project editor window was never shown before

Fixed package’s name and company name not updated in Inspector if it is not shown when selection changed

Replaced automatic package name modification by an “Update package name” button

Improved Inspector summary tab with titles and sections

Fixed SimObject template

Improved clean package: now checks for locked files before trying to delete them all

Scenery editor

Fixed a crash when closing the scenery editor

Gizmo window can’t be edited if no object is selected OR all selected objects are locked

“Has 3D Mesh” checkbox in FUEL TaxiwayParking properties to allow removing the 3D object attached to it by default

Added flipUV & offsetUV for aprons

Added tiling, rotation, coloration, falloff and opacity for material applied to polygons

Automatically reload biomes when mounting/building a package containing biome or species definitions

Color Extractor window is no longer available as it was causing some crashes

Fixed a crash in the Scenery Editor when deleting a package with pending modifications

Fixed pink airport when moving far away

Fixed rectangular apron rotation

Fixed Scenery Editor soft lock when closing and trying to save

Fixed sim object bounding boxes

Fixed update object list after building a package with models

Generate Taxiway Signs no longer crashes when the package is not built

Hiding and Lock system rework. New icons to make buttons more intuitive to use. More info check the official documentation on the Scenery Editor

Improved Text rendering on NanoVG, in particular streched text

Moving a group that contains standalone towers no longer crashes the game

Clicking the ““Create Hierarchy by Type”” button no longer crashes the game

Optimized projected meshes

Projected Meshes can now be selected by clicking on it in the viewport

Projected Meshes no longer randomly disappear in Edition

Removed all the sub-edition options (add/remove points, subdivide edge, etc) from the squared apron right-click menu

Removed irrelevant options (tire mark, end cap, tire gum, etc) for material type of Taxiway Path

Removed the ‘Scripts’ section of TaxiwayParking properties

No longer see a ‘ghost’ of the object when unchecking ‘One-click placing’ checkbox

Sample

Templates.xml: Fixed a bug that caused some interactions hints to show incorrect bindings

Added missing content info thumbnail on simple aircraft sample

Updated sample jetway model and animation



Material editor

Fixed valid bitmap label displayed in red in Bitmap Manager. Fixed bitmap size fisplay in Inspector

Improved material deletion warning prompt clarity

Simvars

Added a new simvar: COM_RECEIVE_EX1 (with the target com receiver as index) returning the state of the com receiver without checking the transmitter state

Added a new [settable] simvar: INTERACTIVE_POINT_GOAL (with the target interactive point as index) which let developpers set an in bewteen position to an interactive point instead of the default open/closed

Fixed a bug with the COM_RECEIVER simvar initialisation which would badly initialize COM and NAV circuits switch state within the electrical system

Added simvar RECIP ENG SUPERCHARGER ACTIVE GEAR

Fixed several simvar Getter and Setter. Lots of Getter were false and referenced the same simvar. Lots of setter were missing. Now, every simvar about “BREAKER” should be gettable/settable

Fixed FLAPS_HANDLE_INDEX simvar behavior on increment/decrement events

Added simvar “GPS OVERRIDDEN”, which disables the sim GPS engine update and allows the user to write to the GPS simvars

Made simvar “GPS DRIVES NAV1” writable

AUTOPILOT NAV SELECTED can now be written to select a different nav radio index

Added AUTOPILOT DEFAULT PITCH MODE and AUTOPILOT DEFAULT ROLL MODE read-only simvars

Console

Several UX/UI improvements to the console: multiple messages selection, “Log to file” feature, more visibility to the Details section, new “Copy” button

Script editor

Fixed editor not closing if a modification has not been saved before

WASM

Removed some math optimizations in wasm which created inaccuracies

VFX editor

Coordinate systems have been standardized for positions and velocities. They now use the same system, ECEF world or local, depending on a single parameter

Position and rotation offsets are now always expressed in the space local to the attachment (node or contact point)

Clamping of manual inputs in the node graph is now handled properly

Added “Graph Parameters”, which allows to specify an RPN code in a model behaviour, to execute it in a VFX graph using the new “Graph Parameter” node

Added an “EmitInLocalSpace” parameter on the Emitter block to control the spaces where your VFX lives

Added a “LocalDirection” node to initialize position & velocities relative to your local space for effects that live in world space

Added an “Age” attribute for the GetInstanceAttribute node

Added a “Color” node with a color picker

General stability improvements. Duplication, Deletion, Copy & Paste shortcuts now available in the node graph editor

Copy and Paste are now supported across documents

New Document, Undo and Redo shortcuts now work properly

It is no longer possible to connect the output of a node to the input of an upstream node

New Visual Effects now have a working material by default

Fixed a crash when a multiplayer plane spawns an effect setup on a contact point

Fixed occasional wrong triggering of water landing effect

Fixed offset display in VisualEffects spawner tab, feet converted to meters

Removed “visible” and “enabled” properties from node edition data

Removed the confusing “Add…” drag and drop button to create new Object References in node graph inspector

Removed the edition data tab in node graph inspector, it does not display any relevant information

Removed the edition data related to deleted nodes

Removed the redundant “Items Tree” window

Removed unnecessary nodes from VFX template

Removed “AttachToEmitterTranslation/Rotation” parameters in the Emitter block (replaced by EmitInLocalSpace)

