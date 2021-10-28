Halloween in the game!

Lots of interesting things have appeared in the game along with today’s update!

The Halloween event is a timed event, that will be available from October 29 to November 2, where you will encounter lots of attributes of the upcoming holiday! Go check them out!

Ghosts in photo mode. From now on you can encounter ghosts in photo mode! Point your camera at the ghosts to expel them and get energy orbs that can be used to refill your ghost meter. Let's see if you can stealth your way through almost all the levels.

Enjoy the game and happy Halloween, ghosties!