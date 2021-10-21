The October Update - Now Available!

Hello drivers!

We're pleased to announce that the October Update is now available to download on your Steam client, you can find its Patch Notes below this announcement.

This free update adds the highly anticipated Renties Ypres Rally Belgium, added to the calendar in early 2021, you will have the opportunity to experience these new asphalt country roads.

Narrow and winding, they are lined with ditches and posts and punctuated by numerous junctions. The road sides often bring dust and mud to the tarmac and make conditions slippery with drivers not hesitating to cut corners. In WRC 10, this rally consists of 6 stages plus a shakedown.

Three new historic events make their appearance, featuring famous driver and co-driver duos in their original cars: the 1980 Rally Portugal with Walter Röhrl and Christian Geistdörfer in their Fiat 131 Abarth, the 1981 Rally Finland with Ari Vatanen and David Richards in their Ford Escort MkII 1800 and finally, the 2017 Rally Portugal with Sébastien Ogier and Julien Ingrassia in their Ford Fiesta WRC.

And last, the Co-Driver Mode is improved with the arrival of a complete lexicon that makes the experience more accessible to you and promotes even more immersion!

Patch Notes

Rallies

New 2021 Rally

Renties Ypres Rally Belgium (7 stages) New Historical Events

Portugal 1980: Walter Röhrl / Christian Geistdörfer - Fiat 131 Abarth

Finland 1981: Ari Vatanen / David Richards - Ford Escort MkII 1800

Portugal 2017: Sébastien Ogier / Julien Ingrassia - Ford Fiesta WRC

Vehicles

3 new Historical cars have been added to the game:

Fiat Abarth 131

Ford Escort MkII 1800

Ford Fiesta WRC 2017

Fixed an issue on wipers when snowing/raining with the Citroen Xsara

Livery Editor

250 new stickers have been added to the library

Fixed issues linked to saving liveries in the Livery Editor

Co-Driver Mode

The Co-Driver Mode has been improved with a new User Interface

A Pacenote chart has been added to the game allowing co-drivers to give the proper calls to the driver through the voice-chat.

Career Mode

Fixed an issue as crew members were disappearing

Stages

Fixed an issue related to the following stages: Rally Portugal - Lousada, Rally Estonia - Shakedown / Elva / Elva Reverse, Rally Estonia - Tartu, Rally Finland - Harju

Crash fixed in Long Stages such as El Puma or El Puma Reverse

Peripherals

Fixed an issue with Logitech G27 steering wheel

Others

GPU optimisations

Fixed several Localization issues

Thank you everyone for your feedback and support following the release of WRC 10, it's been greatly helpful for the KT Racing development team to understand what to do in order to improve the game's quality.