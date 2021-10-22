Today, we’re releasing our third major update for Mutazione, the Penpal Update!

While our last two updates focused on bringing Garden Mode to the game and unlocking all seven gardens to play through, Penpal offers an epilogue to Mutazione’s story. Over the course of a week, you’ll get to send and receive letters from your friends like Miu and Tung! If you’re hunting for new seeds to plant and trade, Penpal is going to bring new seeds and sounds to the game just like the Garden Mode and 7 Gardens updates before it.

Finally, we’re putting together The Mutazione Symphony! Players who send in a recording of their Garden Mode gardens will earn a game key for another Akupara Games title. More details on all of these can be found below!

YouTube

Penpal

Two years have passed since Mutazione’s original launch, and now - two years on from the events of the original game - this new “Penpal” DLC allows you to return to the game’s world to catch up with your favourite characters. You’ll be able to draft letters, catch up on the gossip, and see photographs from characters like Tung and Miu. Penpal Mode is a durational experience that expands to the space of a week, which means each letter will take 24 hours to unlock. This free DLC offers a gentle epilogue expanding on the story’s conclusion.

Seeds

Just like the Garden Mode and the 7 Gardens updates, Penpal includes new seeds for players to earn! In fact, you’ll be able to preview all seven of them in the trailer above. Even more special, you’ll receive those seeds from your friends in Mutazione alongside their letters! If you’d like to spend a little time trading seeds to get a full collection, make sure to join the Akupara Games Discord to find a collective of gardeners happy to provide!

The Mutazione Symphony

Alongside the Penpal Update, we’re launching The Mutazione Symphony! Players who use Garden Mode to compose a short song (five minutes or less) can submit a video of their musical garden to us via the Akupara Games Discord. All entrants will be featured on the Akupara Games Youtube and receive keys to other Akupara Games like the recently released GRIME and Behind the Frame. If you’ve never recorded in game footage before, don’t panic! We’re happy to help players get the recording so they can add their song to the symphony. If you have any questions, feel free to reach out.

We’re so excited to be sharing even more Mutazione with you years after release. This has been one of our favorite titles to work on and we’re always excited to hear your enthusiasm over new content!