Pro Cycling Manager 2022 - Now available!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Managers,

Today we're proud to announce that Pro Cycling Manager 2022 is now available on Steam!

Pro Cycling Manager 2022 offers a tasty mix of cycling sports simulation, management and real-time racing. Lead your teams to the top of the rankings in this new opus with many new features.

From a more realistic rider generation system and new AI behaviours to a new talent detection system and an improved interface, enjoy the 260 races, 680 stages and 70 teams available, thanks to 20 years of expertise from Cyanide.

Watch the Launch Trailer

2022 New Features