Snatch Version 1.2.259.1736

This new update brings Snatch up to date with the GifPlayer. The GifPalyer is displayed when double clicking on the animated image. Please remember Snatch is still a work in progress, and will keep changing until we are satisfied with the end result.

I am currently working on an improved version of Snatch so you may be able to download it within the next week or so.

Any issues you find please, please let me know.

Otherwise I hope your able to enjoy this beta release of Snatch.