Hello toplanders!

Today, we are so thrilled to let you know that Young Souls is now available on Steam for $24.99! At last, gobbons’ day has come. It is finally time for you all to dive into a captivating journey about family, friendship, and growing up. Dungeons upon dungeons, you’ll fall in love with Jenn and Tristan, two loveable (but rebellious) twins, and their beautiful coming-of-age story.

To celebrate this sweet and particular day, we’ve got you covered with a wonderful Launch Trailer (filled with goblins and love):

🚨 BEFORE SLAYIN’ SOME GOBLINS

⚙️TECHNICAL SUPPORT

If you experience any technical issues, please feel free to send us a message on our Discord server, in the appropriate chan, we’ll help you out asap. You can also contact us via the Steam forums, following these steps:

Before reporting any issues, go read our "FAQ - Reporting Technical Issues” on Steam.

To report an issue that isn't mentioned in the "Known Issues" thread, please use the Steam subforum "Technical Support", then start a new discussion and give us as many details as possible.

Gear up and get ready for an incredible adventure:

✨Epic role-playing adventure w/ STUNNING art style

🥊Intense beat’em up gameplay

💬Thrilling coming-of-age story with two lovable brats (and goblins)

🗺️ Explore beautiful places, and fight your way through challenging dungeons.

⚔️Face hordes of goblins, spiders, mecha, fierce bosses, and more

💥 Sort out your best fighting style using badass weapons, armor sets, and accessories.

👟 Get stylish with some great outfits and sneakers.

🛵 Ride your scoot to the gym.

🎮 Play co-op or solo, and dive into a beautiful adventure about saving yourselves, your loved ones, and the world.

One last thing: After years of development and hard work, we would like to thank you all for your sweet messages, love, and support during all this time. We look forward to seeing you guys share your best in-game moment with us. In the end, we hope you will enjoy your adventure, as much as we loved developing it for you.

🌟 Save 10% on Young Souls till March 17 (and make Lundgren happy):

https://store.steampowered.com/app/985900/Young_Souls/

💜 Keep up with Young Souls’ latest news and cutest posts on:

https://twitter.com/1p2pStudio

https://twitter.com/TheArcadeCrew

https://www.instagram.com/youngsoulsgame/

https://www.tiktok.com/@thearcadecrew/

Join us on Discord (all fresh and polished): https://discord.com/invite/JWSj7Hd