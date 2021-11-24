Substance 3D Sampler is now available!

Share · View all patches · Build 7461399 · Last edited 24 November 2021 – 17:13:43 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

We listened and we heard you loud and clear! Substance 3D Sampler is now on Steam.

Sampler, formerly known as Alchemist, is an app dedicated to converting photographs into digital materials and assets in a few seconds and without any deep knowledge of material creation.

Take a photo of a wall, a ground or piece of fabric, drop it in Sampler and watch as the AI generates a full material for you with neutral lighting and accurate displacement (AI generation requires a NVidia GPU).

Combine some of the many filters in the layer stack to make your material seamless or remove unwanted details.

Mix multiple materials together to create complex surfaces.

Scatter pebbles, twigs, flowers or leaves.

Add procedural effects, like rust, dust, snow or water puddles.

Get more info about Sampler on our product page and get started with our tutorials.

This year, we're also bringing Stager to Steam, don't miss out during their introductory sale!

FInally, here is the changelog for the latest update:

Added

[UI] New Random Seed widget

[UI] Context menu update

[Assets] Drag and drop images from the Assets panel to the Properties panel

[Project] Asset names are sanitized to avoid some specific characters

[Branding] Update file icon for SBSAR files

[Engine] Update Substance Engine version 8.3.0

Fixed

[Content] Crop - Preserve ratio when cropping non-square images

[Content] Transform - Horizontal transformation is not inverted when using the widget

[Content] Gravel - fix custom mask painting on all channels

[Content] Floor tiles - fix issues with pattern tiling and repetition

[Assets] Grey out Adobe Bridge option if not installed

[Color Picker] Escape key closes the Color Picker

[Rendering] Fix Scattering Distance Scale when using greyscale input

[Share] Send to options are only available with Adobe licenses

[Project] Fix a memory performance issue

Know Issues