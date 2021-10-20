Hi Bikers!

Long time no see! In this update, we’re bringing you an in-game tutorial to help some less advanced mechanics get their garage started :)

We want everyone to have fun when playing the game, and we know the beginning of the game can sometimes be quite overwhelming. Showing you some basic steps at the start will make the experience much more pleasant!

In the tutorial, you will learn how to get commissions, get acquainted with the tools you have at your disposal in the garage, and learn the basics of the repair mechanism. Of course, there are still things to be discovered later, but it will give you an excellent head start and introduction to the game :)

You can expect more updates soon, as well as news on the console versions of the game!



In the meantime - check out our Discord to keep up to date with everything that's going on! ːsteamhappyː

Feel free to share your thoughts with us!