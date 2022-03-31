Red Wings: American Aces now available!

We’re happy to share that we’ve released a new game from the developers of Red Wings: Aces of the Skies today. Red Wings: American Aces is now available on Steam with a launch discount of 20%. Jump in the pilot’s seat of a nostalgic aircraft for competitive action-packed air battles.
In addition, the game is the only arcade biplane shooter with cross-platform online multiplayer.
Watch the release trailer:
Red Wings: American Aces is accompanied by two DLCs: Heavy Metal and Legacy Skins. Get them now and become the aerial ace of fashion.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1744091/Red_Wings_American_Aces__Legacy_Skins_DLC/
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1744090/Red_Wings_American_Aces__Heavy_Metal_DLC/
