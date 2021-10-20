Welcome to Battle Map Studio!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello and welcome to the Battle Map Studio Playtest! I'm Bradley, the solo-developer making this 3D battle map editor and RPG playground.

Before I give you a rundown of what to expect during Early Access, here are some helpful links you might like to bookmark:

Feedback

Community

Okay, now that you've bookmarked all of those links, let's talk about Early Access. 😄

I am building Battle Map Studio to be a simple, powerful, easy to use battle map editor that can also facilitate RPG campaigns. I want to make building 3D environments fun, inclusive, and social! 🌄

Battle Map Studio is far from being a completed product, which is why it’s released on Early Access. Over the course of Early Access I will be adding new content, features, and tools along with refining the current feature set.

Here are some things I plan to add:

Customizable regions and other world map features.

Custom asset import for models and tokens.

Many more plants, furniture, characters, and other placeable objects.

Game modes for editing, playing, and DMing.

Building planes, for multi-level buildings and environments.

Advanced settings to customize the building and playing experience.

I'll be observing how you use Battle Map Studio and listening to your feedback -- what's useful, what's not working, and so on -- and will likely be adding to this list as time goes on. Let me know if there's something you're really excited for or want to see in Battle Map Studio!

After you play for a while, I would so appreciate if you would fill out the feedback form. It'll only take a few minutes and it helps me to identify bugs and useful features. 🙌

Here are some other things to keep in mind:

I LOVE feedback. As a solo-dev, your feedback is incredibly helpful. If you have anything you'd like to share about Battle Map Studio, please post on Discord/Reddit or send it via the forms.

I also love to see what you create in Battle Map Studio. Feel free to post your creations on Reddit or on Discord.

I will do my best to respond to questions/comments, address feedback, and implement new features. Keep in mind though that I don't have a large, dedicated development team like those big corporations.

Battle Map Studio is in active development. You may experience bugs, errors, and other game-related issues. This is part of the development process.

Early Access will run until I feel comfortable with the stability of Battle Map Studio’s tools and features.

Above all, I want Battle Map Studio to be fun and useful. If something isn't fun or useful for one reason or another, I want to hear about it. If at any time you have a question, an idea, or a concern about Battle Map Studio, feel free to message me. ✉

Alrighty, that's about it. Now, it's time to build! ⚒

-Bradley