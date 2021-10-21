 Skip to content

Space Crew: Legendary Edition update for 21 October 2021

Space Crew: Legendary Edition - OUT NOW!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The wait is finally over… and the fate of your crew is in your hands!

From everyone at Runner Duck and Curve Games, we’d like to thank our players and hope you’ll have as much fun playing this FREE expansion as we’ve had making it!

Missed our updates on all the out-of-this-world features from Space Crew: Legendary edition?

Don’t worry we’ve got 2 Feature Focus videos with the guys from Runner Duck to catch you up with all the new content:

Feature Focus Video – Part 1



Feature Focus Video – Part 2

Join the Space Crew & Bomber Crew community:

Space Crew Discord: https://discord.com/invite/C5nRvrU

Space Crew Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_Crew_Games

Curve Games Twitter: https://twitter.com/CurveGames

