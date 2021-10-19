Official Release TODAY!

Exclusive costumes to represent 8 countries at launch!

The game has been optimized to offer a great moment in an unforgettable adventure. It will fit all types of players, from casual ones to the most hardcore gamers! Don’t miss out on the official release to claim your exclusive rewards!

Celebrate the game’s launching with Halloween special event!

A cute and quirky Halloween-themed event where you can redeem Halloween rewards by completing certain tasks each day! Trick or treat! (But the Sprites will still trick you even if you give them a treat!).

There's also a wide range of themed weapons and equipment, so this Halloween is all about dressing up and messing around!

After completing the tutorial, you will also receive an SSR Memory Card to help the Sprite Messengers in their battles. Leveled packs will also be available to help you protect your home in Sprite lands!

As you become more familiar with the game, your overall strength, equipment, and level will rise, so join the training and take away the goodies!

Cannot wait to meet you all in-game!