 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Record of Lodoss War-Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth- update for 16 December 2021

Record of Lodoss War -Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth- with support for 8 additional

Share · View all patches · Build 7415679 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear Users,

Record of Lodoss War -Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth- now fully supports 8 additional languages, giving more players around the globe the chance to experience this epic adventure.

The additional languages include:

French, Italian, Spanish, German, Brazilian Portuguese, Russian as well as Traditional and Simplified Chinese.

Furthermore, this update also features several minor bug fixes for improved performance.

Thank you all for your continuous support and we hope you will continue enjoying Record of Lodoss War -Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth-.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1203630/_/

Playism

Visit the Playism Website

Follow us on Steam

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on Facebook

Changed files in this update

ロードス島戦記ーディードリット・イン・ワンダーラビリンスー Content Depot 1203631
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.