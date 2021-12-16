Record of Lodoss War -Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth- with support for 8 additional

Dear Users,
Record of Lodoss War -Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth- now fully supports 8 additional languages, giving more players around the globe the chance to experience this epic adventure.
The additional languages include:
French, Italian, Spanish, German, Brazilian Portuguese, Russian as well as Traditional and Simplified Chinese.
Furthermore, this update also features several minor bug fixes for improved performance.
Thank you all for your continuous support and we hope you will continue enjoying Record of Lodoss War -Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth-.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1203630/_/
