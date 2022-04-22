Skábma-Snowfall is now available!

The launch day is finally here. The feelings inside the team vary from panic to basket case. We have poured our hearts and souls into this game and now the world is going to see it. It’s overwhelming, it's a very emotional end to a project that we love and cherish so much.

This is also a very humbling moment. It’s now when it really hits home that Skábma will actually be the first pc game that addresses Sámi people and is available in one of the Sámi languages… Its cultural meaning is huge. There are no words for it. I guess it is still hard for us to even begin to imagine what kinds of ripples in the water our game is going to create.

We are a very small team and this game is something we fought so hard to make: all those long hours, tears, frustration, desperation and panic… but it was not only that: we shared plenty of joy, love and laughter during this journey (just to let you know that making games is not only sweat and tears.).

As the writer of Skábma and as a Sámi, this deep dive into my history hasn't been easy: I’ve torn myself apart and sewed myself back together during this project. It has been a painful but at the same time very healing process.

And it must have not been a cake walk for our director Sahin either - he embraced the Sámi culture and raised this baby game as his own. The amount of hours and dedication he has poured in in order for this moment to happen has been endless.

This game wouldn’t have happened without him. He is really our hero (but don’t tell him I said so!).

I bet the whole team agrees that when one really cares about a project and wants to create something way bigger than oneself or the team behind it, it's a cathartic moment when it’s finally done.

So tears are allowed and about to happen.

Meanwhile, Skábma - Snowfall will start its own journey and it is yet to be seen what kinds of adventures lie ahead.

Hopefully good ones.

-Marjaana Auranen (Eira-Teresá Joret Mariánná)