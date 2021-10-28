Shoot The Zombirds VR is now available!

Zombies move really slow (in classic movies, at least), that's why it took our Zombirds so much time to get here!

Now that they finally arrived - grab your crossbow and defend those delicious and poor Pumpkids!

Shoot The Zombirds VR is easy to get into, with slowly increasing challenge. We've prepared a few difficulty levels so the game is both fun and challenging for everyone.

Check out all the power-ups and chain your hits to enter the heavy-metal Fury Möde!

Get Shoot The Zombirds VR today and have a great time!