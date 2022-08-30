Commandos 3 – HD Remaster Available Now
The HD remaster of the classic tactical strategy title is now available on digital platforms
Recruits, stand by.
Commandos 3 – HD Remaster will be infiltrating enemy lines starting today. The HD Remaster of the third edition to the genre-defining series is available today with Game Pass on console and PC. The tactical strategy game is available digitally on Xbox One, Windows PC, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch™ right now!
In this revamped edition of Commandos 3, players will have their tactical know-how put to the test as they take history into their own hands. The notorious special forces unit consists of 6 iconic commandos, all experts in their fields and crucial to success: the Green Beret, Sapper, Sniper, Diver, Spy and Thief. Players will have to perfect their strategy as they face the pressure of 12 daring missions across the 3 perilous frontlines of Stalingrad, Central Europe and Normandy, all with reworked 3D models and textures, improved controls and a refined user interface. Keen to rally more recruits? Players can also compete in ‘Deathmatch’ or ‘Collect the Flag’ modes for 2-8 players.
Commandos 3 – HD Remaster is available digitally from today with Game Pass on console and PC and is out now on Xbox One, Windows PC, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch™. The title will be available physically as a Commandos Double Pack on 27th October 2022 and is now available for pre-order.
Sneak under the barbed wire and check out the trailer below.
Features
- Remastered in high definition: includes reworked 3D models and textures built from the ground up, improved controls, refined UI and beginner-friendly tutorials and hints
- Lead 6 daredevil commandos: the special units under your command, from the Green Beret, Sapper, Sniper, Diver, Spy and Thief, are experts in their field and crucial to the success of your mission
- Relive iconic WWII campaigns: from training camp to 12 daring missions, experience history across 3 major frontlines including Stalingrad, Central Europe and Normandy
- Story and action-driven missions: follow a crack team of commandos in a time of great peril, Commandos 3 HD – Remaster includes even more detail and action than its predecessors
- Rally your troops for multiplayer: compete in ‘Deathmatch’ or ‘Collect the Flag’ modes for 2-8 players, all with distinct victory conditions