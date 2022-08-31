Version 1.0 - All pilots are clear for launch!

WE HAVE LIFTOFF!
We’re so excited that the game is finally released on Steam and so glad to have you check it out! It’s been a crazy few weeks and even crazier few days as this day crept closer and closer.
We hope you enjoy the game and the future updates to come!
As always, you can read the patch notes below (it’s a lot):
ADDITIONS:
- Added gamepad bumper hotkeys in menus
- Added password functionality when creating a new lobby
- Added a sound effect indicating that a new missile is ready for hunters
- Added a countdown timer to the map selection screen between matches
- Added mouse and joystick sensitivity settings
- Added FOV to spectator
- Added a new logo intro video to the game startup
- The orb manipulator now has a passive effect of stashing orbs 25% faster
- Added an event signaling when a runner escapes to the activity feed
- When the host ends a match, it will now result in a draw
- Implemented pilot training modules (tutorials)
ADJUSTMENTS:
- Updated the activity feed to include icons associated with the latest message
- Any hunter barriers that are launched near a gate will have its lifetime reduced by half
- Any hunter barriers that are launched near a gate now has a disrupted visual effect
- On low settings, the cloak ability now has a slight tint
- Overhauled the spectator movement
- The mouse cursor now disappears while using a gamepad in the menus
- Boost recharges slower, but players have more of it
- Boost no longer immediately accelerates to max speed
- After recall, the runner is reduced to 0 speed
- Adjusted the Spectator top speed
- Spectator speed scales with controller axis input
- Toggle spectator HUD after escaping / permadeath
- The sonar ping now tracks runners for 3 seconds
- Adjusted the cloak’s opacity from 0.2 to 0.1
- Hunter missiles now lock on 33% faster if the runner is marked by the sensor ping r sonar ping
- Adjusted the missile lifetime from 2 to 2.5 seconds
- Boost bar turns orange when it’s below the minimum boost threshold
BUG FIXES:
- Fixed a bug where using the mouse to rotate the camera in the customization menu caused gamepad navigation to stop working
- Fixed a bug where the boost animation would play when cutting engines
- Fixed a bug where the player could still control the ship while the pause menu was open
- Fixed a bug where the gamepad and keyboard hotkeys were not properly updating depending on the input you were using
- Fixed a bug where additional UI elements were being displayed in the map select screen
- Fixed a bug where a host-only gamepad hotkey was appearing for all players in the lobby
- Fixed a bug where the player could navigate to the lobby buttons while having the settings menu overlay open
- Fixed a bug where the hunter missile would collide with energy orbs
- Fixed a bug where players could switch teams while the game was starting
- Fixed a bug where opening a dropdown in the settings played its SFX louder than other sounds
- Fixed a bug where the volume settings were not working on load
- Fixed a bug where spectators who joined mid-game could not move
- Fixed a bug where ships and player nameplates were not visible to spectators joining midgame
- Fixed a bug where the cloak was not hiding the hunter’s tracking marker
- Fixed a bug where pressing the back button in the loading screen caused the main menu to pop up
And many more not mentioned here…