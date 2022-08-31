Version 1.0 - All pilots are clear for launch!

Share · View all patches · Build 7350369 · Last edited 31 August 2022 – 19:09:13 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

WE HAVE LIFTOFF!

We’re so excited that the game is finally released on Steam and so glad to have you check it out! It’s been a crazy few weeks and even crazier few days as this day crept closer and closer.

We hope you enjoy the game and the future updates to come!

As always, you can read the patch notes below (it’s a lot):

ADDITIONS:

Added gamepad bumper hotkeys in menus

Added password functionality when creating a new lobby

Added a sound effect indicating that a new missile is ready for hunters

Added a countdown timer to the map selection screen between matches

Added mouse and joystick sensitivity settings

Added FOV to spectator

Added a new logo intro video to the game startup

The orb manipulator now has a passive effect of stashing orbs 25% faster

Added an event signaling when a runner escapes to the activity feed

When the host ends a match, it will now result in a draw

Implemented pilot training modules (tutorials)

ADJUSTMENTS:

Updated the activity feed to include icons associated with the latest message

Any hunter barriers that are launched near a gate will have its lifetime reduced by half

Any hunter barriers that are launched near a gate now has a disrupted visual effect

On low settings, the cloak ability now has a slight tint

Overhauled the spectator movement

The mouse cursor now disappears while using a gamepad in the menus

Boost recharges slower, but players have more of it

Boost no longer immediately accelerates to max speed

After recall, the runner is reduced to 0 speed

Adjusted the Spectator top speed

Spectator speed scales with controller axis input

Toggle spectator HUD after escaping / permadeath

The sonar ping now tracks runners for 3 seconds

Adjusted the cloak’s opacity from 0.2 to 0.1

Hunter missiles now lock on 33% faster if the runner is marked by the sensor ping r sonar ping

Adjusted the missile lifetime from 2 to 2.5 seconds

Boost bar turns orange when it’s below the minimum boost threshold

BUG FIXES:

Fixed a bug where using the mouse to rotate the camera in the customization menu caused gamepad navigation to stop working

Fixed a bug where the boost animation would play when cutting engines

Fixed a bug where the player could still control the ship while the pause menu was open

Fixed a bug where the gamepad and keyboard hotkeys were not properly updating depending on the input you were using

Fixed a bug where additional UI elements were being displayed in the map select screen

Fixed a bug where a host-only gamepad hotkey was appearing for all players in the lobby

Fixed a bug where the player could navigate to the lobby buttons while having the settings menu overlay open

Fixed a bug where the hunter missile would collide with energy orbs

Fixed a bug where players could switch teams while the game was starting

Fixed a bug where opening a dropdown in the settings played its SFX louder than other sounds

Fixed a bug where the volume settings were not working on load

Fixed a bug where spectators who joined mid-game could not move

Fixed a bug where ships and player nameplates were not visible to spectators joining midgame

Fixed a bug where the cloak was not hiding the hunter’s tracking marker

Fixed a bug where pressing the back button in the loading screen caused the main menu to pop up

And many more not mentioned here…