Hello Wandering Souls,

The Grim Reaper is calling…and the adventure of an afterlifetime awaits! We are excited to announce that Restless Soul launches TODAY! In case you’re still in limbo on this one, we’re sweetening the deal with a 20% launch discount, so nab this hauntingly humorous adventure game while this limited-time discount is alive and kicking.

Did we mention there’s a snarky ghost dog? Because, yes, that’s a thing. Check out the launch trailer below for a peek at this retro-fueled greyscale comedic romp complete with bullet-hell lite action, side challenges, and arcade-style minigames.

Once you’ve joined the ranks of the undead, if you like what you see, please go ahead and leave a review to help support this ghoulish indie game crafted with love by a one-man team. Your support means the world, so please share your thoughts and help spread the word!

