Version 0.21 - Improved Quests and Quality-of-Life Additions

Improved Quests

The goal here was to ensure that the game’s main storyline is consistent and ever-present in the players’ in-game journals. Now you will ALWAYS know what you have to do next to push the main branch of the story forward. Of course, uncovering the Old Kingdom’s mystery is entirely optional, and there’s absolutely nothing wrong with simply being a farmer and not caring about some sinister plot (let the city guards take care of it, am I right?).

Improved Journal Entries

We also went back and rewrote almost every journal entry in the game. We wanted to make sure that everything was written as clearly as possible while maintaining the highest degree of immersion.

Improved Journal Font

Okay, it’s tough not to quote that business card scene from “American Psycho” right here (if you don’t know what we’re talking about - look it up, it’s worth it!) We might not be using Silian Grail here (and we definitely don’t have a watermark). However, we feel that the current version of the in-game text font is easier to read and generally more pleasant to look at. The Old Kingdom isn’t exactly known for its oculists, so it’s better not to tire out your eyesight with some hard-to-read texts, right?

Additional NPCs with Training Option

Knowledge is power! That’s why we made access to said knowledge way easier. Now, even more NPCs have the option of on-the-spot training in various professions.

Improved Professions Window

We also made some minor upgrades by adding profession icons and improving profession tooltips.

New Weapon Sprites

Weapons also received a slight graphical upgrade. We’re talking specifically about weapons dropped by various in-game creatures that now have some brand new sprites. With the name such as “Abomination Decapitator” (pictured in the bottom right corner), you have to represent, right?!

New Doors, Hatches and Chests Animations

Look at these doors just swinging wide open! We’ve added new doors, hatches, and chests to increase the players’ immersion and make the in-game world’s content even richer! All these new additions can be obtained at the Witch’s Hut.

Rebalanced Creature Combat Stats

We also can’t forget about the ongoing balancing campaign! This time we’ve focused on combat stats of every in-game creature to make the combat more exciting and challenging.

Version 0.21 Changelog

Features

Improved journal entries for all quests

Improved journal and books fonts

Added new quests connecting Main Quests

Added training option to more NPCs

Improved Professions window

Added new sprites for weapons dropped by creatures

Added animations to all door, hatch and chest types

Rebalanced creature combat stats

Changes and Fixes

Fixed issue with some powerful enemies giving way too much experience

Improved dialogue in Splinterville main questline

Removed stats from items from NPCs

Added missing tooltip to Mining profession about speed bonus

Woodcutting now increases Hatchet speed

Significantly increased hoe speed

Fixed permanent summons bug

Fixed multiple language errors

Fixed crafting window showing incorrect values

Improved tooltips in profession window

Fixed issue with wrong door positions

Fixed textures of several weapons

Fixed issue that caused all imps to be immune to Fire Magic

Fixed typo in Bonebreakers Camp location name

The next update is just around the corner! It will feature some fascinating stuff such as new building blocks, combat sounds overhaul and new dialogue options in quests.

What does the future hold?

The Blackwall province is almost done! Moreover, we’re currently working on the final boss fight. In other words - that’s some fantastic stuff that we can’t wait to show you! Stay tuned for more!

Here’s just a tiny sneak peek of things to come!



Thank you for your continued support! See you in the next update!