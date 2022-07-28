 Skip to content

Lavender update for 28 July 2022

Playable unity build

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Reverted the main branch temporarily to the last unity build which was more feature complete than the current unreal branch of the game. This is just a temp fix for right now.

Lavender Content Depot 886711
