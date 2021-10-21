COLLECTION of SaGa FINAL FANTASY LEGEND is available now!

Share · View all patches · Build 7296867 · Last edited 21 October 2021 – 16:09:06 UTC by Wendy

Experience the origins of the SaGa series with the COLLECTION of SaGa FINAL FANTASY LEGEND, the first complete port of these hugely popular titles.

This collection includes new enhancements like high-speed mode, and the ability to switch between a vertical or horizontal screen layout.

■Titles included:

• THE FINAL FANTASY LEGEND

• FINAL FANTASY LEGEND II

• FINAL FANTASY LEGEND III.

■ New features:

・High Speed Mode: Change your movement speed and the message speed to high-speed.

・Screen settings: Freely switch the screen resolution and display settings between “horizontal” or “vertical” mode.

・ 4k Compatibility

・Switch languages: Switch between Japanese and English.

COLLECTION of SaGa FINAL FANTASY LEGEND is out now!

Take 30 years of SaGa history into your own hands,