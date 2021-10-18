Halloween Update!

It's our favourite time of the year, so we’ve added a few spooky treats to warm your heart while the weather gets cold!

Enabled forever, starting today...

CREEPY FLAVOURS

We’ve added seven gooey, ghostly cake flavours to try. Clair the eclair has been transmutated into the mummified Clairaoh, and Slice has become Bites the vampire, or Flan Helsing, if you prefer.

TEA-1000s

All the halloween flavoured bots have a dark secret. You might even hear them say, “...I’ll be snack."

Enabled every year from October 15th until November 15th...

DECORATIONS

The Get Tasty cafe is full of spiderwebs, ghost stickers, spooky bunting, and a brand new dark and creepy atmosphere. Our tasty rainbow cupcake mascot has a cool new bat - I mean hat, and the start menu is filled with sweet decorations too!

NEW MUSIC

Our new tunes are all:

[X] Minor key

[X] With spooky instruments

[X] Perfect for any Halloween party!

It’s been a whole year since Cake Bash was released, and thanks to your feedback we’ve fixed bugs and added requested features, but now we’ve gone all out to make you smile! There are only two of us working on the game and we’re very grateful to everyone who’s tried it so far, you're the best.

Have a very happy Halloween,

Laura and Clément