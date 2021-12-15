 Skip to content

Clid the Snail update for 15 December 2021

Clid The Snail Shoots his way Onto Steam With 40% off! For a Limited Time Only!

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hello snails,

The time has finally come: Clid The Snail launches today on Steam! To celebrate this new chapter in Clid´s wacky life, we are planning a -40% discount that runs all the way to January 5th. Make sure you have the chance to get the game before it´s too late!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1597580/Clid_The_Snail/

Clid The Snail is a quirky top-down shooter about a grumpy, humanoid snail armed to the radula! Experience a dark fantasy fable and explore an unforgiving miniature world to exterminate the slug plague with an arsenal of badass weapons… and a unique set of snaily skills.

We are really happy to be able to bring our first game to Steam, and we are looking forward to knowing what you all think about this dark fable we´ve created.

Long Live The Snail!

The Weird Beluga Team

