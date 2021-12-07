White Shadows is out now

And… drumroll … it’s done! What a ride!

Today is an emotional day for all of us here at Monokel. We completed something that is, in many ways, a dream come true for everyone on our team. All 7 of us. Our first game. When we put this studio together, we did it to tell stories that we felt needs to be told. That hasn’t changed.

In a world that’s growing more divided, we wanted to tell stories about that divide. To make our little contribution; to give you something interesting, something to talk about with your friends – or maybe even with people you don’t agree with. To entertain and to inspire.

We worked on this game for more than 3 years. We put the studio together almost 7 years ago. The first idea for the scenario that became this game world is more than a decade old. Everyone gave so much for this, it’s hard to describe. We couldn't be more thankful for all the help we had along the way. And we can’t help but hope that all of this means something to some of you, as well.

White Shadows is Monokel's first game. It won’t be our last. And it’s out now.