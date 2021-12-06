This Is the President is now available!

The Eagle is on the Move! This Is the President Launches Today, New Trailer

Minsk, Belarus / Vienna, Austria, December 6th, 2021 – Today is the day. Time to take command and become the next President of the United States of America. For the greater good? More like, for your own good. Don't forget, you’ll need to get the 28th Amendment to the Constitution ratified,

no matter the cost. To do so, you'll need to maintain a good approval rating, so you'll have to work on creating some popular policies. Maybe regulating those nasty video games to protect the children? Or create a legal framework on the harmonious coexistence of Man and Robot? How about running a campaign to increase the birthrate by encouraging the citizens to ... uhm, reproduce more?

How you run the office is in your hands - but make sure the amendment gets ratified before your time in the Oval Office is up, or the next room where you'll spend time in will be neither oval nor an office.

The dark and gritty political thriller This Is the President launches today, December 6th, 2021 on PC for an SRP at $ 14.99 | € 14.99 | £ 11.99.

This Is the President on Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/730430

Watch the release trailer on YouTube: YouTube

Enjoy & Stay tuned!