Lovecraft's Untold Stories 2 is OUT NOW!

We greet you, Cthulhu's followers,

The time has come! We are incredibly happy to announce that Lovecraft's Untold Stories 2 has just been released! We are extremely grateful for your support, patience and help, it's you, our dearest community, who keep us going!

Lovecraft’s Untold Stories 2, a nightmarish rogue-like non-stop action game, let’s you switch between 6 different characters which can be unlocked during their journey, each one with a different playstyle. Fan favourites from the previous instalment - the Detective, the Witch and the Professor – make their return, joined in their fight against the insanity of the Great Old Ones by the newcomers: Medium, Veteran and Alienist.

Lovecraft’s Untold Stories 2 continues the narrative of the cult classic first game, but this time you will fight against the unknown with new elements like crafting - using blueprints and resources to create consumables and even new equipment. Reunite with old acquaintances and meet new characters, explore procedurally generated locations, defend yourself against dozens of different enemies and face off against epic bosses. But beware… Lovecraft’s Untold Stories 2 is more challenging than ever before, and the tough nightmarish creatures opposing you will not give up easily!

But enough talk! Let's enjoy the release trailer and play the game!

Let's also start the discussions! Keep them alive here on Steam, our Discord or any other Social Media you use! We are looking forward to chatting with you!