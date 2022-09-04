 Skip to content

Ninjin: Clash of Carrots update for 4 September 2022

v2.0 Anniversary Update!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Happy 4-year anniversary, Ninjin and Akai! 🐰🦊🎂 During all these years, the Shogun must have had time to plot against the little Usagi Village many times over... Keep up the good work on keeping the forces of evil away from those carrots! 🥕 As usual, enjoy online mode, and give the game a go on high-frame-rate displays!

  • Added Japanese, Simplified Chinese, and Korean language support!
  • Added screen resolution options for 720p and 1440p!
  • Added 3 orchestrated tracks to the accompanying official soundtrack!

