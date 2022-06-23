Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is now available on Steam with full crossplay support!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hark, Fatemakers: Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is now on Steam! For a limited time, you can pick it up for a special launch price*, plus claim the Golden Hero Armor Pack** on Steam until July 7, 2022 at 10:00 AM PT / 1:00 PM ET!

On Steam, you have the choice between the Standard Edition or the Chaotic Great Edition, which includes the Dragon Lord Pack of bonus content plus an extra class, all four Mirrors of Mystery, and the Butt Stallion cosmetic pack via the Season Pass. This additional content features challenging new dungeons such as Coiled Captors, Glutton's Gamble, and the newly revealed Molten Mirrors, giving you new ways to hunt for loot and cosmetics on your way to defeat the Dragon Lord.

If you're new to the Wonderlands, welcome! Check out the Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Game Guide for a sneak peek at what the unpredictable Tiny Tina has in store for you. Forge a highly customizable Fatemaker with the expansive options of Character Creation, then embark on a quest to defeat the villainous Dragon Lord.

Slay evildoers using a bevy of guns, spells, and melee weapons, all combined with the might of the Multiclass system that lets you harness the power of two classes! Prepare to shoot, loot, slash, and cast to defeat whatever fantastical creatures stand in your way on this epic adventure.

To ensure that you're ready for the chaotic greatness of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands on Steam, we've put together some answers for Frequently Asked Questions pertaining to Valve's platform. If you run into any issues once Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is available on Steam, please submit a ticket to support.2k.com for additional assistance.

Does Tiny Tina's Wonderlands on Steam have crossplay with other platforms?

Yes! You can band together in online multiplayer for crossplay between PlayStation®4, PlayStation®5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store!

Crossplay between the aforementioned platforms is made possible by SHiFT Matchmaking, and you'll be greeted by an opt-in window when you first boot up Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. Regardless of whether you choose to enable or disable Crossplay, you'll be prompted to set a Crossplay Display Name, which is required for SHiFT Matchmaking functionality. Your Crossplay Display Name must meet the following requirements:

· Must be a unique name not already in use by another Tiny Tina's Wonderlands player

· Must be between 3-16 characters long

· Must start with a letter, and is limited to a-z, A-Z, 0-9, or non-consecutive underscore, hyphen, or period/full-stop characters

You can change your display name on your personal account page on the SHiFT website, or in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands via the Social menu option from the main menu or pause menu. Simply click Social, switch to the SHiFT tab, and change your Crossplay Display Name in the Account Details section.

Will I be able to transfer my save files between the Steam and Epic Games Store versions of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands?

Yes! Your save data can be transferred between the Steam and Epic PC platforms, but you will have to move your save files manually. By doing so, you run the risk of potentially losing your save files, so we strongly recommend that you make a backup copy of your save games before attempting any manual transfer of saves. We'll have detailed instructions on how to transfer your Tiny Tina's Wonderlands PC save file on support.2k.com in time for the Steam release.

Can I unlock Steam Achievements if I transfer a save file for Tiny Tina's Wonderlands on Steam?

If you're transferring an existing Epic Save file to your Steam account, be aware that you will not immediately receive Steam Achievements you may have already earned with that save file. Certain Steam Achievements may still be earned on that character based on completing the requisite criteria again, but at this time, we can't guarantee that Steam will register these Achievements consistently. All Steam Achievements can be earned with any new characters you create on Steam.

What are the PC specs for Tiny Tina's Wonderlands on Steam?

The Steam version of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands has the same minimum requirements and recommended PC specs as the Epic Games Version, listed below:

TINY TINA'S WONDERLANDS MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

· OS: Windows 10 (latest service pack)

· Processor: AMD FX-8350 (Intel i5-3570)

· Memory: 6GB RAM

· Graphics Card: AMD Radeon RX470 (NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 4GB)

· HDD: 75 GB

· DirectX: Version 11

TINY TINA'S WONDERLANDS RECOMMENDED PC SPECS:

· OS: Windows 10 (latest service pack)

· Processor: AMD Ryzen™ 5 2600 (Intel i7-4770)

· Memory: 16GB RAM

· Graphics Card: AMD Radeon™ RX 590 8GB (NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB)

· HDD: 75 GB

· DirectX: Version 11

If I already bought Tiny Tina's Wonderlands on the Epic Games Store, can I play Season Pass content purchased via Steam?

No. You can only play add-ons on a particular platform by also owning the base game on that same platform.

Can I play Tiny Tina's Wonderlands on Steam in Offline Mode?

Yes! Just as with the Epic Games Store version, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands on Steam supports offline play, though you will need a one-time internet connection to verify ownership, as well as download any updates and hotfixes.

