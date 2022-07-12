This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Fore Score is out now!

Fore Score is a multiplayer miniature golf game with a twist! Build the hole as you play, alternating between putting and placing hazards on the course, trying to score the most points while messing with your friends!

After working on this by myself for over two years, I'm finally excited to release this game.

Gameplay

Choose a golfer, then your ball, and start putting! Each round, players choose from a random selection of obstacles to modify the hole. Place down bumpers, windmills, cannons, and blocks to create a new and challenging hole. First player to reach the target score will win!

Each round plays out differently, based on each player's choices.

Multiplayer

Fore Score supports 2-4 players. Most major controllers are playable (let me know if anything isn't working correctly!), as well as keyboard support, with each player using different sections of the keyboard for their inputs.

At the moment, multiplayer handled using Steam Remote Play Together. From the Steam Overlay, select a friend and click "Remote Play Together" to invite them to your session. Controllers should work automatically, while keyboard control needs to be enabled per user from the Remote Play menu.

Known Issues

Being a solo developer, I can only test so much...

Please post in the Steam discussion if you find any issues!

Controllers have had some intermittent issues during testing. If controllers become disconnected during gameplay, they may lose their attachment to a player and require a restart.

If your ball hits a wall at the seam between two colliders, it may bounce in the wrong direction. I'm working on a fix to merge all of the colliders per level into bigger ones so this happens less frequently

There have been some problems with players respawning. If a ball ever respawns and the aimer reticle is missing, it may require a restart.

What's Next?

I have some ideas for the future of Fore Score, but development may depend on interest and other projects. Some of these future improvements/features include: