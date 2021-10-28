The wait is finally over! Niarula, Yunivel, and Else are now available

Niarula, Yunivel, and Else join the battle!
This pack includes the playable characters Niraula, Yunivel, and Else.
Character Info
Niarula
Active Skill: Oblivion
Magic attack with ATK power of 150. For 3 turns your M-ATK becomes -50%.
Passive Skill: Full Strike
When the target's HP is 100% then ATK power +15%.
Yunivel
Active Skill: Glitter Shooter
ATK power 180, physical attack against target within range.
Passive Skill: Multi Raid
When multiple targets within range, then ATK power +10%.
Else
Active Skill: Milky Shower
Wait for 1 turn and on the next turn your entire unit's HP will recover by 60%.
Passive Skill: Trust Me
When the target's HP is 30% or less, then heal magic effect rate +20%.
Changed files in this update