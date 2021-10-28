The wait is finally over! Niarula, Yunivel, and Else are now available

Share · View all patches · Build 7129581 · Last edited 28 October 2021 – 18:09:17 UTC by Wendy

Niarula, Yunivel, and Else join the battle!

This pack includes the playable characters Niraula, Yunivel, and Else.

Character Info

Niarula

Active Skill: Oblivion

Magic attack with ATK power of 150. For 3 turns your M-ATK becomes -50%.

Passive Skill: Full Strike

When the target's HP is 100% then ATK power +15%.

Yunivel

Active Skill: Glitter Shooter

ATK power 180, physical attack against target within range.

Passive Skill: Multi Raid

When multiple targets within range, then ATK power +10%.

Else

Active Skill: Milky Shower

Wait for 1 turn and on the next turn your entire unit's HP will recover by 60%.

Passive Skill: Trust Me

When the target's HP is 30% or less, then heal magic effect rate +20%.