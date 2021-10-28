 Skip to content

Shachibato! President, It's Time for Battle! Maju Wars update for 28 October 2021

The wait is finally over! Niarula, Yunivel, and Else are now available

Niarula, Yunivel, and Else join the battle!

This pack includes the playable characters Niraula, Yunivel, and Else.

Character Info

Niarula

Active Skill: Oblivion

Magic attack with ATK power of 150. For 3 turns your M-ATK becomes -50%.

Passive Skill: Full Strike

When the target's HP is 100% then ATK power +15%.

Yunivel

Active Skill: Glitter Shooter

ATK power 180, physical attack against target within range.

Passive Skill: Multi Raid

When multiple targets within range, then ATK power +10%.

Else

Active Skill: Milky Shower

Wait for 1 turn and on the next turn your entire unit's HP will recover by 60%.

Passive Skill: Trust Me

When the target's HP is 30% or less, then heal magic effect rate +20%.

