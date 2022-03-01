Hit the Road, Jax! ELEX II is out now!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Essen, Germany / Vienna, Austria - March 1st, 2022: Get ready! Starting today, players around the globe can become the hero of Magalan. Science-Fantasy-RPG ELEX II is launching today for PC and consoles, offering a vibrant open world to explore including five major factions each with their own story arc for the players to join and experience. Magalan is full of fantastic creatures, hidden secrets, and fascinating vista - there are no limits for explorers, you can go and visit every place you see in-game. And thanks to Jax’s improved jetpack, exploration just got a lot more interesting. Traveling by jetpack allows you to fly up that old skyscraper or float down like a feather into a deep underground cave without breaking Jax's legs.

Play ELEX II today and gear up for an epic adventure!

Watch the Launch Trailer on YouTube: YouTube

(Music Credits: Billy Idol, “Whiskey and Pills”)

https://store.steampowered.com/app/900040

A Soundtrack for ELEX II is available as well:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1920970/

Last but not least, if you have not played ELEX so far, it is now your chance. With the release of ELEX II, the first installment of the franchise is getting a new, lower pricing

https://store.steampowered.com/app/411300/ELEX/

