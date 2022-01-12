Join the Monster Hunter Rise PC Launch Week Huntathon

Salutations Hunters! As many of you may know, Monster Hunter Rise is available on Steam starting January 12. To celebrate the PC release, Capcom is partnering exclusively with Twitch to introduce the Monster Hunter Rise PC Launch Week Huntathon.

From January 12 at 9am PST through January 19 at 9am PST, you’ll receive a Hunter’s Guild Gift Set when you support participating Twitch creators. Just gift two subs to eligible Twitch creators while they live stream Monster Hunter Rise, and you’ll receive your reward redemption code redeemable on Steam.

The special Hunter’s Guild Gift Set for Monster Hunter Rise PC includes a Palico ‘Nine Tails’ Outfit, Palamute ‘Long Coat’ Outfit, Cohoot ‘Fluffy Hood’ Outfit, Hunter ‘Fox Mask’ Accessory, Hunter Voice Swap (Master Utsushi), and Hunter Voice Swap (Hinoa).

See the list of participating creators below, and make sure to support before the event ends!

We have Monster Hunter Rise creators joining us from around the globe! Want to discover a new community in your region? Check out our list of eligible participating creators below.

English

French

Italian

German

Spanish

Korean

Traditional Chinese

Campaign Duration

From January 12, 2022 at 9AM (PST) until January 19, 2022 at 9AM (PST)

How to Participate

Log in to your Twitch account (if necessary, first create a Twitch account for free at Twitch.tv).

Visit one of the eligible participating Twitch channels listed above.

While the channel is live streaming Monster Hunter Rise, gift a cumulative of two (2) subscriptions of any tier to earn the reward. Subscriptions gifted anonymously will not count toward the campaign.

Please review the Frequently Asked Questions below for detailed specifications and answers to common questions.

Please note that the campaign will begin on January 12, 2022 at 9am (PST). Any subscriptions gifted before the above start time will NOT be counted towards the campaign. Any subscriptions gifted while the channel is not live streaming Monster Hunter Rise with the category set to “Monster Hunter Rise” also will NOT be counting towards the campaign.

Campaign Rewards

Those who qualify with the participation details above will receive a special bundle of add-on content for Monster Hunter Rise PC called the Hunter’s Guild Gift Set, which includes the following items:

Redeeming Your Item Code(s)

Launch the Steam client software and log into your Steam account.

Click the Games menu option at the top of the Steam client.

Choose Activate a Product on Steam...

Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the process.

Please see the Retail CD Keys article for more info on registering keys to redeem your reward redemption code.

Item Code Details

Codes can only be redeemed once.

Replacement codes cannot be issued.

The transfer or sale of these codes by any means is strictly prohibited.

These items can be used by purchasing and playing Monster Hunter Rise PC on Steam.

Codes expire February 2, 2022 at 11:59 PM (PST)

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I participate in the campaign if I do not own Monster Hunter Rise for PC on Steam?

Any viewer with a Twitch account can participate in the campaign to receive Monster Hunter Rise PC item codes. However, reward redemption codes can only be redeemed on Steam from any country that Monster Hunter Rise is available.

How can I confirm which channels are eligible for the campaign?

The full list of eligible participating channels and the campaign period dates are listed above. If a Twitch channel does not appear on that list, they are not eligible for the campaign. Double check that the Twitch channel you are watching is currently live, that it is streaming Monster Hunter Rise during the campaign period, and its name is listed in the campaign by viewing the list above if you wish to participate in this campaign.

If an eligible channel in the list above is streaming Monster Hunter Rise in the correct Twitch category during the active campaign period, the campaign rewards will be available. A channel is streaming the game or category displayed underneath the video player.

How do I gift a subscription on Twitch?

Users must first log into Twitch, using either a PC or mobile device. Subscriptions cannot be gifted anonymously if you wish to participate in this campaign. Purchases may be made on either a mobile device or your PC.

Detailed information on gifting subscriptions, including how to purchase them can be found here.

How many subscriptions do I need to gift? Which Tier(s) are eligible for the campaign?

To qualify for the reward redemption code, users must gift (2) subscriptions of any tier, or any combination of tiers towards an eligible channel, as long as their cumulative support is two total gift subscriptions. The (2) gift subscriptions may be purchased at once, or one at a time over the course of the campaign, across multiple eligible participating channels, or done on a single eligible participating channel.

I received (2) gift subscriptions prior to or during the campaign. Am I eligible for a redemption reward code?

No. Redemption reward codes can only be earned by purchasing (2) gift subscriptions to an eligible participating channel that is streaming Monster Hunter Rise during the campaign period. Receiving a Gift Sub, or continuing a Gift Sub during this period does not qualify for a redemption reward code.

I’m having a problem completing gift subscription purchases on Twitch.

First, make sure that you are trying to complete a purchase in one of the eligible participating Twitch channels that appear above. Most commonly, refreshing the page, or trying a different payment method can help. For mobile purchases, please allow a moment to refresh. If you require further assistance, contact the Twitch Support team by reading common troubleshooting FAQs and common fixes here.

Can I track how many eligible gift subscriptions I have done for the campaign?

While there is not a centralized location to track progress in the campaign, users may refer to their Twitch Payment History to review recent purchases of gift subscriptions to eligible channels. This should be used only as a reference for successful gift subscription purchases and does not guarantee the gifted subscriptions qualified for the campaign.

Where can I find my campaign rewards once I've earned them?

The campaign reward code will be delivered to the user's Twitch notification inbox once they have been earned. The notification inbox can be found to the right in the top navigation bar on Twitch. The codes will remain there until the user deletes the message, or until the message expires.

I’m having a problem receiving my code on Twitch.

Campaign reward code delivery can take up to 24 hours to be delivered once earned. The code will remain there until the user deletes the message after completion of a qualifying purchase.

If after waiting 24 hours and verifying that your purchases were made towards an eligible streamer that was live streaming, please contact Twitch Support here while logged in.

I received my reward redemption code on Twitch, but I’m having a problem redeeming the items in Monster Hunter Rise.

If you have successfully received your reward redemption code on Twitch and are having problems redeeming reward items in Monster Hunter Rise, please contact Capcom support here for questions or support regarding redemption of reward redemption code.

Offer applicable to purchase of two non-anonymous gift subscriptions of any tier on eligible channels live streaming ‘Monster Hunter Rise’ category. Anonymous gift subscriptions are not eligible. Offer not available where Monster Hunter Rise is not available for sale. Twitch reserves the right to modify or cancel this offer at any time. Offer is non-transferable, may not be resold, and may only be redeemed once per user. Offer will be invalid if you violate any of these terms. Gift subscriptions are subject to the Twitch Terms of Sale. Please visit help.twitch.tv for questions or support regarding receipt of reward redemption code. Please contact Capcom support for questions or support regarding redemption of reward redemption code, as responsible for redemption of the offer. Offer available from January 12, 2022 at 9:00 AM PT to January 19, 2022 at 9:00 AM PT. Reward redemption codes expire on February 2, 2022 at 11:59 PM PT, and can only be redeemed on Steam (information on activating a product on Steam available here) and reward redemption codes available only for the PC version of Monster Hunter Rise.