 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Forgive Me Father update for 26 October 2021

Forgive Me Father out now in Early Access!

Share · View all patches · Build 7072837 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings cultists!

The time has come! The Sleeper of R'lyeh has awoken and the world has been overrun by spine-chilling monstrosities and blood-curdling horrors. Now it's up to you, to collect all the pieces of the story and untangle the mystery of this dreaded place. Forgive Me Father is now available in Early Access for $14.99 USD / 14.99 EUR with a 15% launch discount during the first week.

                                Check out the Forgive Me Father early access launch trailer:

Get Forgive Me Father right now:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1590910/Forgive_Me_Father/

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.