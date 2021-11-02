 Skip to content

Firescout update for 2 November 2021

CONTENT UPDATE 1.5.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Everyone!

After Long Time, we finally release our next Big Update!

This Update includes some Bug Fixes aswell as the Castle Map Rework!

CASTLE MAP REWORK

The Castle Map has been in the Game for a while now, and its a tooooooo small map that needs to change now.

The New Castle Map is really Big and looks Complete different.

This Update also includes some Bug Fixes and also includes that the Halloween Event is removed from the Game. Thanks to everyone who played this Game during Halloween.

Until next Time!

~ FIveDead Interactive

Changed files in this update

Firescout Content Depot 1522011
  • Loading history…
