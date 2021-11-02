CONTENT UPDATE 1.5.0

Hello Everyone!

After Long Time, we finally release our next Big Update!

This Update includes some Bug Fixes aswell as the Castle Map Rework!

CASTLE MAP REWORK

The Castle Map has been in the Game for a while now, and its a tooooooo small map that needs to change now.

The New Castle Map is really Big and looks Complete different.

This Update also includes some Bug Fixes and also includes that the Halloween Event is removed from the Game. Thanks to everyone who played this Game during Halloween.

Until next Time!

~ FIveDead Interactive