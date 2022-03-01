OUT NOW! - FAR: Changing Tides releases today!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

It's finally time to set sail on an epic new journey in the FAR universe as FAR: Changing Tides launches today!

Embark on an emotional, vehicular adventure from the team that brought you FAR: Lone Sails, this time mastering the waves and a ship like no other to ensure your survival and unravel the mysteries of this flooded world.

A LONE SAILS LEGACY

Immerse yourself in an entrancing odyssey like no other. FAR: Changing Tides is the companion title to 2018’s multi-award-winning FAR: Lone Sails. Like the critically acclaimed first game, it encompasses ecstatic highs, mournful lows, and great mysteries to uncover. At the centre of this evocative and poetic journey is the unforgettable tale of a boy and his ship, searching the world for answers.

CAPTAIN YOUR SHIP

Experience the thrill of captaining a unique seafaring vessel with a mind of its own. More than a ship, this is a friend. Together you’ll brave high seas, navigate intense storms, and plumb the perils of a briny deep, growing as an inseparable partnership. Along the way, you’ll need to keep things functioning by unlocking parts and fixing faults. The farther you travel, the more you’ll learn about your ship’s fascinating complexities.

A CAPTIVATING WORLD

Contend with both the fantastical and familiar in a richly detailed environment to captivate and mesmerize. From bleak shorelines lapped by tides, to desolate basins in flooded forest valleys, to submerged enclaves frozen in time, each lovingly hand-painted location tells its own story.

A MEDITATIVE EXPERIENCE

FAR: Changing Tides is a relaxing, accessible, and meditative adventure for everyone to enjoy. Set against exquisite and elegant scenery, and scored by a hauntingly beautiful soundtrack, this game transcends language to deliver a charming, warm-hearted, life-affirming experience that will stay with you.

So prepare yourself for a once-in-a-lifetime journey, befriend your ship, discover the mysteries of the past and survive... together. Available on the Steam store page now!

We'll also be doing a special, launch celebration live stream with some amazing giveaways and playthrough of the start of the game. Be sure to join us at 3PM GMT over on the Frontier Twitch channel!

Stay tuned to our socials @FARtheGame on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook for exciting post-launch content and giveaways!