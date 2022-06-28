This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Carve Your Own Path to the Podium in MX vs ATV Legends - Available Now!

Vienna, Austria / Phoenix, Arizona, June 28, 2022 – THQ Nordic and Rainbow Studios today announced the release of MX vs ATV Legends! Now available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC, Legends takes players from casual, coastal rides on top of their favorite UTV to taking control of the fastest machines on two wheels to compete in relentless series events! MX vs ATV Legends features a deep career mode, all-new, massive open environments as well unprecedented vehicle and gear customization! A Refined physics system and a split-screen, as well as an up-to-16-player online multiplayer PLUS the BIGGEST OEM vehicle DLC in the franchise's history, make "Legends" the most ambitious installment in the whole series.

Check out the launch trailer here:

MX vs ATV Legends is available now for PS4™, PS5™, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, as well as PC at an SRP of $ 39.99 / € 39.99, £ 34.99.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1205970/MX_vs_ATV_Legends

Also make sure to check out the bundles available!

Leader Pack

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/25612/MX_vs_ATV_Legends_Leader_Pack/

Icon Pack

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/25613/MX_vs_ATV_Legends_Icon_Pack/

MX vs ATV Collection

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/355/MX_vs_ATV_Collection/

Enjoy & stay tuned!