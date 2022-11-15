EDENGATE: The Edge of Life is OUT NOW!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

We’re happy and excited to announce that our internally developed dark narrative adventure EDENGATE: The Edge of Life is available now on Steam.

In collaboration with the writer Matthew Seiji Burns and the composer Laryssa Okada, we want to take you on an emotional journey through the eyes of Mia, a promising young biologist who wakes up to find herself in an abandoned hospital with no memory of the events leading up to her awakening.

The concept and development of the game was formed during months full of isolation and uncertainty in the future, emotions that we tried to convey through the EDENGATE’s experience.



We hope you’ll enjoy this journey to explore and discover all the secrets that lie behind Mia's story!

EDENGATE: The Edge of Life is available for PC via Steam and PlayStation 4, with the Xbox One version releasing soon.

See you there!

HOOK Team