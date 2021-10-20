They Always Run is now available!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Face crowds of enemies, use devastating attacks, and become the most dreadful bounty hunter in the galaxy, as you have a variety of punches, weapons, unique tricks, gadgets, and three hands at your disposal.

🦾 Take orders and watch the story unfold

🦾 Improve your gear and gain new abilities

🦾 Grow stronger and destroy anyone who gets in your way.

Your first target is already trying to escape - only you decide how to deal with it!

