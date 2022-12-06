This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Claim Your Throne Now: Grand Strategy Game Knights of Honor II: Sovereign Out Now!

Sofia, Bulgaria / Vienna, Austria, December 6th, Anno Domini 2022: Long live the King: The day has come, sovereigns! Today, the new grand strategy game Knights of Honor II: Sovereign is launching on PC. Pick from one of 200+ realms in three different starting eras and lead your chosen people to glory! You can control every aspect of your aspiring kingdom. Lead the economy to greatness by developing your cities and provinces and negotiating profitable trade deals. Master diplomacy and surround your kingdom with allies and friendly neighbors. Use espionage to weaken your enemies significantly and maintain control of your own realm. Establish your royal court and create a family that turns into a powerful dynasty to rule over your lands for hundreds of years to come. What will your legacy be?

The Launch Trailer on YouTube:

If you want to deep-dive into every aspect of the game, check out our Dev-Streams on YouTube:

https://bit.ly/3Wvt5EO

Knights of Honor II: Sovereign is out now on PC at an SRP of € 44.99 / $ 44.99 / £ 37.99 - if you are quick, you'll profit from a 12% launch discount in the first week!

Get it now: https://store.steampowered.com/app/736820/Knights_of_Honor_II_Sovereign/

We are also excited to announce that Knights of Honor II: Sovereign will be ready to play on GeForce Now at launch — giving gamers instant access to GeForce PC performance, on nearly any device.

Enjoy & stay tuned!