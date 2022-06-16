THE DUNGEON-CRAWLER-PLATFORM-BRAWLER IS OUT NOW!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

We're so happy to announce that Skeleton Crew is out and you can get to kicking butts all day long! It's been a long road but we're so excited to welcome you to the crumbling world of Karpathia, where humans are the endangered species. Only the Yeoman Eldritch Extermination Team (Y.E.E.T) can protect humanity against the hordes of chaos and we need you to join them today to exterminate the undead menace!

Don't kick our new shiny trailer unless it is to show it to your friends the only way we know how!

🧛🏻‍♂️ 12 playable diverse gothic heroes to find, recruit and upgrade.

🔓 Unlock and collect an array of usable scrolls, potions, weapons, traps, staffs, grenade bags and many other items

✍🏻 17 hand-crafted non-linear levels to explore across 3 vast regions.

The game will launch with local co-op. Online multiplayer will be launching in Beta as we gather feedback and data from players around and post launch.

SLAYER EDITION

Can't get enough of kicking butt? There was a time before Karpathia was invaded, the truth of where Y.E.E.T was forged in a mighty battle of fire and brains. Discover the lore of Skeleton Crew in an exclusive series of 12 mini-comics for each playable character in the SLAYER EDITION by @larsen_project and @Maugrimmau.

PLUS the original soundtrack by Richard Wilkinson with classics such as

BOOTY CALL

HEEL HATH NO FURY

FISHY BUSINESS

and who can forget...

THEY KICK BIG BUTTS AND THEY CANNOT DIE

And so much more for you to explore, so what are you waiting for? Gear up and meet us at Y.E.E.T headquarters. We're waiting...

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1145330/Skeleton_Crew/

BRAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAINS?

